Pension Boost: Man, 73, Wins National Insurance Credits After Perseverance

A 73-year-old secures increased state pension and arrears after a review of their National Insurance record, prompted by a claim regarding Working Tax Credits. Despite initial complications, a persistent effort to rectify the issue resulted in a positive outcome, highlighting the importance of checking NI records.

A 73-year-old individual, after a 14-month-long reconsideration request, has successfully secured National Insurance (NI) credits related to Working Tax Credits (WTC), ultimately increasing their state pension . The individual, who had initially applied for WTC, faced complications as the funds were directed to their wife's bank account. This situation led to a review of their NI record.

The issue stems from the historical practice of awarding NI credits to individuals receiving WTC, a system that has since been replaced by Universal Credit. Under the previous WTC system, only one member of a couple could receive these credits, and the beneficiary was determined by the bank account to which the payments were made. The individual, a self-employed individual with a low income, would have benefited from the NI credit. The HMRC initially failed to address the individual's concerns, but following a complaint and subsequent review, they have now awarded the individual one extra year of NI credits. HMRC has also issued an apology and paid £150 in compensation. The awarded credit will translate to an additional 1/35th of the full state pension rate annually, which amounts to approximately £358 per year at 2026/27 rates, plus arrears dating back to when the individual retired, which should exceed £2,000. \The HMRC's reassessment, while positive, didn't award credits for the entire period the individual was on WTC. HMRC said that for the years 2011-2015, the individual, being self-employed with a low income, could have applied for a small earnings exception, which would have meant no NICs payable. Prior to April 6, 2015, NI credits for the self-employed were only awarded to those with this exception, meaning the individual would not have qualified. In 2015/16, the individual's income from self-employment surpassed the 'Small Profits Threshold', thus disqualifying them from the NI credit. Furthermore, as the individual reached state pension age during 2017/18, that particular year could not be a qualifying year for their pension. However, the HMRC did grant credits for the 2016/17 tax year, during which none of the aforementioned issues applied, and the individual's wife was already past retirement age, making her ineligible for the NI credit. An HMRC spokesperson confirmed that the reader had been apologized to and granted NI credits for the 2016/17 tax year. The case highlights the intricate nature of NI credit rules for low-income, self-employed individuals, and emphasizes the importance of meticulously reviewing one's NI record. \This case offers valuable insights into the complexities of the NI system and its relationship with tax credits. The issue underscores the importance of individuals thoroughly understanding their financial entitlements and proactively addressing any discrepancies in their records. It also reveals the potential financial implications of seemingly minor details, like the bank account used to receive benefits. The situation emphasizes the necessity of diligent record-keeping and proactive engagement with governmental bodies like HMRC to rectify errors and secure accurate entitlements. The case highlights that even for older individuals, it is worth the effort to ensure that your National Insurance record is correct. Readers are encouraged to check their NI records for any gaps or uncertainties and to contact HMRC for clarification. Former Pensions Minister Steve Webb, now This Is Money's Agony Uncle, stresses the importance of regularly checking NI records and the potential positive impact this can have on state pension benefits. The individual's persistence in resolving the issue serves as an inspiration to all. Steve Webb, who previously worked at the Department of Work and Pensions, provides this advice and other pension-related guidance through This Is Money, offering valuable expertise to readers navigating the complexities of their finances





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