Pension Crisis at 56: How to Find Lost Pensions and Fund a Travel-Filled Retirement

A 56-year-old freelancer with fragmented work history worries about retirement. Experts outline steps: track down old pensions, understand state pension entitlement via NI contributions, evaluate assets (savings, rental property, inheritance), and consider selling property to fund aspirations. A rule of thumb for pension pot target is provided.

At 56, facing a pension crisis after a career with gaps and temporary roles, the individual seeks help to track down existing pensions and plan for a retirement that includes travel.

With limited private savings, a small pension pot from Nest, part-time earnings, a rental property, and a partner's upcoming inheritance, the focus is on maximizing state pension through National Insurance contributions and considering asset liquidation. Financial experts advise checking the state pension forecast, making voluntary contributions to fill gaps, and using the rental property equity, potentially by selling, to fund retirement. A target pension pot can be estimated by multiplying desired annual income by 25.

The goal is to achieve a moderate or traveling lifestyle, requiring careful assessment of all assets and liabilities





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Pension Retirement State Pension National Insurance Financial Planning Lost Pensions Rental Property Equity Release

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