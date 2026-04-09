Pensioner Accused of Murdering Film Director Sister and Stealing Rolex

A 70-year-old woman, Nancy Pexton, stands accused of murdering her film director sister, Jennifer Abbott Dauward, in her London flat. The prosecution alleges Pexton stabbed her sister multiple times, stole her Rolex watch, and then called her doctor, claiming an overdose. Pexton denies the charges, claiming memory loss and suggesting possible involvement from a local drug dealer. The case revolves around the evidence, including the missing watch, the circumstances of the murder, and the defendant's actions following the incident.

The Old Bailey court heard a harrowing account of a family tragedy involving two sisters, Jennifer Abbott Dauward, a film director, and Nancy Pexton. Pexton, who is now facing murder charges, allegedly traveled to her sister's flat in North London on June 10, 2025, where she is accused of fatally stabbing her. The prosecution outlined the events leading up to the alleged murder, emphasizing the disturbing circumstances surrounding Ms. Abbott's death and the subsequent actions of the defendant.

William Boyce KC, the prosecutor, presented evidence suggesting Pexton's involvement, including a phone call to her sister, her arrival at the flat, and her departure shortly after, followed by a call to her GP claiming she had overdosed. Ms. Abbott was found dead three days later, and the case's central question is whether Pexton was responsible for the killing. The prosecution contends that Pexton murdered her sister, citing forensic evidence and the recovery of a valuable Rolex watch belonging to the victim. The court heard that Ms. Abbott was found in her flat with multiple stab wounds, her body covered by a sheet. The scene was described in detail, highlighting the physical position of the body and the absence of a cherished Rolex watch. The watch, a prized possession that Ms. Abbott rarely removed, was later discovered among Pexton's belongings. The prosecutor emphasized the emotional significance of the watch and its importance as evidence, portraying it as a symbol of the close bond between the sisters, now tragically severed. The prosecution also highlighted the discovery of Ms. Abbott’s beloved dog, Prince, locked in a bathroom, adding further emotional weight to the case. Pexton, who is pleading not guilty, claims to have no memory of the events leading to her sister's death and suggests that a local drug dealer could be responsible. Her defense strategy seems to be based on challenging the evidence linking her to the murder, attempting to cast doubt on her culpability. However, the prosecution argues that the evidence, including the missing Rolex and Pexton’s actions, points directly to her guilt. The court also heard about Ms. Abbott’s health, with the prosecutor describing her as frail and inactive, although she regularly walked her dog. The jury was told about Pexton's actions after leaving the flat, including calling her GP and alleging abuse by family members, and the subsequent call to emergency services. The prosecution aims to demonstrate that the circumstances of the murder prove that Pexton intended to kill her sister or cause her serious harm. The case's unfolding will determine whether Pexton will be held accountable for her sister’s murder and clarify the details of the disturbing events that led to the death of the film director. The jury must now carefully assess the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense, including witness testimonies, forensic evidence, and any other relevant information.





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Murder Sibling Crime Rolex Theft Old Bailey Investigation

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