Pensioner Charged with Poisoning Neighbor and Harassment

A 75-year-old woman is facing charges of poisoning her neighbor with ant killer and harassing him. The case has been moved to the Crown Court.

Sally Beaney, a 75-year-old pensioner, has appeared before Southampton Magistrates' Court facing serious charges related to the alleged poisoning of her neighbor. The charges include maliciously administering ant killer with the intent to harm, and engaging in a pattern of harassment against the same individual. The incidents are reported to have occurred between August and November of 2025. The defendant, a resident of Netley Abbey, near Southampton, Hampshire, is accused of a campaign of targeted harassment and malicious actions. The accusations paint a picture of escalating conflict between neighbors, culminating in a poisoning attempt and a series of actions aimed at causing distress and inconvenience.

The primary charge against Beaney involves the alleged poisoning of her neighbor on October 13, 2025, using ant killer. The legal filing specifies the act was committed 'with intent to injure, aggrieve, or annoy' the victim. In addition to the poisoning charge, Beaney is also accused of harassment without violence, spanning from August 6 to November 11, 2025. The prosecution alleges that this harassment involved a series of deliberate actions designed to impede the neighbor's access to his home and cause him emotional distress. These actions are reported to include repeatedly parking her car to obstruct his driveway, placing various obstacles such as plant pots and wooden structures across the shared driveway, and displaying signs with accusatory statements. The signs allegedly accused the neighbor of wrongdoing and intimidating delivery drivers and other service providers. The court also heard allegations of Beaney making an obscene gesture toward the neighbor and his family, including a child.

During the court hearing, Beaney spoke only to confirm her name. No plea was entered at this stage, as the charge of poisoning can only be addressed at a higher court, specifically the Crown Court. District Judge Anthony Callaway presided over the hearing and informed Beaney that the case would be transferred to the Crown Court for further proceedings. The judge granted Beaney unconditional bail, allowing her to remain free while awaiting her appearance at Southampton Crown Court next month. The legal process is now set to continue, and further details of the case, including evidence and witness testimony, are expected to be presented in the Crown Court. The implications of these charges are significant, potentially leading to severe penalties if Beaney is found guilty. The case highlights the severity of neighborly disputes and the legal ramifications of escalating conflicts, particularly when involving alleged acts of violence and harassment.





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