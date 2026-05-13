Pensioner denies poisoning neighbour with ant killer

Sally Beaney, 75, appeared before a crown court today for the first time accused of 'maliciously' poisoning neighbour Matthew Perry. She denies an accusation that she set out to harm Mr Perry and claims she was acting in 'self-defence' or it was an 'accident'. Beaney will face a trial next year over the poisoning charge.

A pensioner today denied poisoning her neighbour with ant killer. Sally Beaney , 75, appeared before a crown court today for the first time accused of "maliciously" poisoning neighbour Matthew Perry .

The homeowner denies an accusation that she set out to harm Mr Perry and today her barrister said she claims she was acting in "self-defence" or it was an "accident". Beaney will face a trial next year over the poisoning charge. Previously, a court has heard Beaney shares a driveway with Mr Perry in Southampton, Hampshire. Separately, she faces a charge of harassment against Mr Perry and is accused of targeting him following arguments over parking.

The harassment case is being dealt with separately at magistrates court, it was said today. Beaney appeared at Southampton Crown Court today wearing a black cardigan and glasses. Sally Beaney denies an accusation that she set out to harm neighbour Matthew Perry Mrs Beaney"s property with the blue front door was said to share a driveway with neighbour Matthew Perry"s home She denied one count of "maliciously administering poison with intent to injure aggrieve or annoy".

She is said to have poisoned Mr Perry on October 13, 2025. Defending the pensioner, James Kellam said: "Her defence is one of self- defence or accident.

" Speaking to Beaney, Judge Bill Mousley said: "I release you on bail again to appear in this court for your trial in March. " He gave Beaney, of Netley Abbey, near Southampton, unconditional bail to appear at the same court for a three-day trial on March 17 2027. She is also charged with harassment without violence of Mr Perry between August 6 and November 11, 2025, but that charge is being dealt with separately in the magistrates" court.

A previous hearing was told that she is accused of displaying signs on or near the obstacles across their shared driveway, accusing him of trespassing and wrongdoing, abusing, threatening, or intimidating delivery drivers and other service providers attending his address. The previous hearing was told she was accused of making an obscene gesture towards him and his family, including a child, while they were walking together





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Sally Beaney Matthew Perry Poisoning Self-Defence Accused Trial Bail Harassment Magistrates' Court Obstacles Trespassing Wrongdoing Abusing Threatening Intimidating Obscene Gesture

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