Pensioner Endures Year Without Heat, Urges Others to Seek Help Amid NHS Healthy Homes Initiative

A 76-year-old woman from South Shields shares her struggle with living in a cold home due to financial hardship, highlighting the NHS Healthy Homes scheme's role in providing support and reducing health risks for vulnerable individuals.

A 76-year-old pensioner from South Shields, Lynda Graves, has shared her harrowing experience of living without hot water or central heating for over a year due to financial constraints.

Unable to afford the nearly £3,000 cost of replacing her 19-year-old boiler, Graves endured freezing conditions that exacerbated her health, leading to an asthma diagnosis. Her home became so cold that she could no longer safely host her 101-year-old mother, Sally Wardle, who relied on visits for her mental well-being. Graves described the situation as deeply distressing, saying, 'I thought I was managing OK, but breathing in cold air for that length of time... I was diagnosed with asthma.

' She had previously applied for free or discounted boiler schemes but was repeatedly told she did not qualify, leaving her feeling 'down and depressed. ' The turning point came when Graves was referred to the NHS Healthy Homes scheme, a social prescribing initiative designed to support vulnerable individuals facing damp, cold, and social isolation.

The program, funded by the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB), identified Graves' living conditions as a health risk and provided her with the necessary assistance to replace her boiler. Dr. Nousha Ali, clinical lead at the ICB, emphasized the broader impact of cold homes, stating that they worsen both physical and mental health, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions.

The scheme, now being rolled out across 21 GP surgeries in South Tyneside, targets areas of high deprivation to reduce hospital admissions and improve overall well-being. Graves' story highlights the critical need for early intervention in cases of fuel poverty and inadequate housing. She urged others in similar situations to seek help sooner, emphasizing that support is available even when initial applications are rejected.

The NHS Healthy Homes scheme, run in partnership with South Tyneside Council and First Contact Clinical, aims to address systemic issues by providing practical solutions to those most in need. Dr. Ali noted that by identifying risks early, the program not only improves individual health outcomes but also alleviates pressure on healthcare services. Graves' experience serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many elderly individuals and the importance of accessible support systems





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Pensioner NHS Healthy Homes Fuel Poverty Mental Health Social Prescribing

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