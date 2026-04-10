Pensioner on Trial for Murdering Film Director Sister Over Rolex Watch

A 70-year-old woman is on trial for allegedly murdering her film director sister and stealing her diamond-encrusted Rolex. The court heard evidence of a strained relationship, notes detailing violent thoughts, and the recovery of the victim's watch from the accused. The defense claims the notes were venting and denies all charges.

The Old Bailey trial has commenced, revealing chilling details in the case of a pensioner accused of murdering her film director sister. Nancy Pexton, who turned 70 on the day the trial began, is charged with the murder of Jennifer Abbott, 69. The prosecution alleges that Pexton slit her sister's throat on June 10th of the previous year, leaving her body to decompose and making off with her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch.

Evidence presented includes notes written by Pexton expressing animosity towards her sister. The court heard that Ms. Abbott was found dead in her flat in Camden, north London, wearing only her underwear. The victim's dog, Prince, a large Corgi, was found locked in the bathroom, having survived for three days without food. Pexton denies the charges, claiming her use of the term 'evil' was merely a mechanism to vent her frustrations.\Prosecutor William Boyce KC detailed the events leading up to the alleged murder, emphasizing the strained relationship between the sisters. A message forwarded by Ms. Abbott to her nephew, Feras Abu-Khait, purportedly written by Pexton, revealed a history of jealousy and betrayal, dating back to their childhood. The message stated Pexton felt betrayed and that Ms. Abbott's jealousy had turned into hatred. The prosecution presented further evidence of Pexton's planning to kill her sister, although she claimed these thoughts were 'just a thought'. Mr. Boyce highlighted a series of allegations made by Pexton against her sister, which the prosecution believes were expressions of hate intertwined with love and jealousy. The court heard how Ms. Abbott had expressed fear of Pexton, including alleged attempts to harm her former boyfriends. Ms. Abbott had also expressed interest in obtaining a restraining order against her sister. A neighbor eventually broke down the door after Ms. Abbott failed to respond to her niece, Pexton's daughter. The timeline of events revealed that Pexton went to the hospital on the same day the murder allegedly occurred and was initially treated as a witness by the police before being arrested on June 18th. The prosecution revealed that Ms. Abbott's gold Rolex was found in her bags, claiming her sister gave it to her to keep, despite her previous claims to the police that her sister never removed the watch.\Further evidence included notes found on Pexton's phone, which detailed her thoughts about killing her sister, along with complaints about other family members. During a police interview, Pexton's solicitor read a prepared statement on her behalf, stating her love for her sister and denying any involvement in her death. Pexton claimed the notes were a way to vent her feelings and were not necessarily a reflection of her inner thoughts. She stated that some messages were written while under the influence of alcohol and that references to killing her sister were not intended to be acted upon, but rather served as a means of emotional release. The prosecution's case continues, aiming to establish Pexton's motive and intent in the death of her sister, while the defense seeks to discredit the evidence and portray the notes as expressions of anger rather than plans to kill. The case highlights a complex family dynamic characterized by long-standing rivalry and animosity, culminating in a tragic and violent outcome. The court continues to hear testimonies and review evidence, with the jury's verdict awaited to determine Pexton's guilt or innocence





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