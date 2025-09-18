Pensioner's Plea: Leave Us Oldsters Alone!

An outspoken pensioner argues against criticism of state pension increases, highlighting the rising costs of aging and the comparatively generous treatment of pensioners in other European countries.

In February, at the age of 65 – in the middle of a five-month hospital and rehabilitation sojourn which followed the emergency spinal operation that has left me in a wheelchair, for life – I wrote. According to my critics, it’s a pretty penny I’m contemplating (Fagin-like, rubbing my greedy little fingerless-gloved grasping hands together) as the fullis set to increase by a whopping £11 a week from next spring, making me even more likely to go off on a Caribbean cruise.

The rise will take the state pension to £12,534.60 a year. I deserve every last pence piece of it. I’ve worked from the age of 17 and I haven’t stopped yet; I’ve paid an eye-watering amount of tax and taken next to nothing from the state. I’ve never had a “duvet day” or been on benefits – not even during the weeks immediately after my operation when I was coming to terms with the loss of half a life I loved. I intend to working until the day I die. Being old is expensive; young people always secretly wonder why old people smell, but I’d bet a lot of it is just that it costs so much to “keep myself nice” as old ladies used to say in my sneering youth. There’s all the stuff to be ordered on Amazon; endless medicated wipes, catheter accessories, bedding, dressings, adult nappies. All expenses coming out of my own pocket. Due to a stage 3 pressure sore, which adds to the list of alternative cleansers I need. For most of my adult life I was either anticipating, having or recovering from sex; now I’m either anticipating, experiencing or recovering from constipation or a UTI. I’ve felt more than ever like a very old car that just wants to give up. This being so, harping at me about how much I’m costing the generations younger than me is as cowardly and divisive as picking on those at the start of their lives, and attempting to rob children of their benefits. We deserve our pocket money; we’re limping gamely towards the end of our lives with comparatively little griping. It’s not like British pensioners are especially demanding – all over Europe our continental cousins are being looked after. France is considering a wealth tax in order to keep their oldsters in boules and Brie, Spain has just introduced the “intergenerational equity mechanism” in order to protect pensions while sensible Switzerland have hiked VAT to help OAPs. So, hey, taxman, leave them oldsters alone, and go for the grifting super-affluent mid-lifers who are doing so much to run this country into the ground





