Pensioner Stole by 27‑Year‑Old Uber Driver After 100‑Mile Journey

An 86‑year‑old Greater Manchester man was conned and robbed of his £20,000 Rolex when a 27‑year‑old driver traveled over 100 miles to seize the watch. The thief was arrested in May 2026 and sentenced to two years.

A pensioner from Greater Manchester was duped and robbed of his £20,000 Rolex Daytona watch by a 27‑year‑old Uber Eats driver who travelled more than 100 miles to do so. The incident took place in Sale town centre on 15 December 2025.

How the Theft Unfolded

After listing his watch for £18,000 on Facebook Marketplace in late 2025, 86‑year‑old David Williams was contacted by a man using the alias Jack Hillma, who claimed to live in Warrington. The real perpetrator, Romanian national Tichine Asan, was located in Hull. He arranged a meeting at a Lloyds bank branch in Sale, believing the location was safe.

Also read Saudi Arabia Sentences Kenyan Domestic Worker to 100 Lashes

When the meeting began, Asan told Williams he had the wrong address and walked away. Undeterred, Williams returned to his car and drove back to his Trafford home, unaware that Asan was following him. The thieving driver then approached the house, demanded parking instructions, and snatched the Age UK bag. While walking away, he slashed the pensioner's tyres, leaving him stranded. He fled in his vehicle before authorities could intervene.

Investigation and Arrest

Police traced the fake Facebook profile to an IP address that linked to Hull, Yorkshire. Mobile phone data confirmed Asan's 100‑mile journey from Hull to Sale. He was apprehended at Luton Airport in May 2026 after returning from Bucharest, Romania. The arrest followed the discovery of private messages between the fake profile and Williams.

Advertisement

Asan was sentenced last month to two years imprisonment and a ten‑year restraining order prohibiting contact with Williams. The judge rejected his claim that the sale funds were used for medical expenses for his mother in Romania.

Impact on the Victim

Williams, who lost his wife in 2021 and intended to use the watch's proceeds to buy a car, has never recovered the stolen timepiece. He suffers traumatic effects, describing a heightened vigilance around cars and a reluctance to leave his home after the theft. Williams expressed relief that the thief is jailed, stating he wanted to see the perpetrator in court.

Legal and Social Repercussions

Beyond the personal loss, this case highlights the risks of online marketplaces and underscores the need for heightened security measures. The incident has drawn attention to the exploitation of vulnerable elderly individuals by sophisticated fraudsters. Authorities emphasize the importance of verifying buyer identities and meeting in public places when selling high‑value items online.