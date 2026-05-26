Pensioner who tormented peaceful rural couple for 15 years accused of breaching restraining order

A woman who harassed a peaceful rural couple for 15 years has been accused of breaching her restraining order. Zoi Hayes, 68, spied on the couple through a hole in her hedge, bashed her wheelie bins outside their bedroom window at 5.45am and even threw rotting mole corpses into their garden. She had previously been handed a restraining order preventing her from contacting the couple for five years. However, in her latest brush with the law, Hayes is accused of violating the order by leaving her noisy lawnmower running in her garden.

Corinne Rotherham and her husband Peter Rotherham have been left on the verge of leaving their home in the village of Urchfont after 15 years of harassment by their pensioner neighbour Zoi Hayes .

Hayes has a history of spiking on the couple through a hole in her hedge, banging her wheelie bins outside their bedroom window at 5.45am and even throwing rotting mole corpses into their garden. Her actions eventually saw her handed a restraining order preventing her from contacting the Rotherhams for five years.

However, despite the ruling, the abuse continued. In her latest brush with the law, Hayes is accused of violating the order by leaving her noisy lawnmower running in her garden. The Rotherhams endure a campaign of harassment by Hayes, who has spied on them and banged her wheelie bins outside their bedroom window at 5.45am.

However, the couple is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, with a recent dinner party marking a more than welcome conclusion to the persistent abuse. Hayes has now appeared at Salisbury Magistrates' Court, where she admitted harassment by breach of restraining order. She is now facing the possibility of jail time when she is sentenced next month.

Mrs Rotherham invited the Daily Mail into her home to detail how the bitter feud had taken its toll on her mental health and marriage. Hayes has been accused of violating her restraining order by leaving her lawnmower running in her garden, despite being forbidden from contacting the Rotherhams for five years





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Zoi Hayes Corinne Rotherham Peter Rotherham Urchfont Wiltshire Neighbours Harassment Restraining Order Sentence

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