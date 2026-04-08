Pensioners Face Disappointment as Not All Benefit from State Pension Increase

Millions of retirees saw their state pension increase on April 6th, but many older pensioners are missing out on the full benefits due to outdated rules and how the 'triple lock' is applied. This means a smaller increase for those who need it most, at a time when the cost of living is rising rapidly. The article explains how the increase is calculated and why some retirees will be shortchanged.

Millions of retirees recently received a state pension increase, with a significant 4.8 percent rise awarded on April 6th. This increase, which could amount to up to £575 annually, comes at a time when many pensioners are already facing financial pressures due to rising energy bills and a general cost-of-living crisis. However, not all pensioners are benefiting equally from this increase. Data reveals that a significant number, approximately 8.1 million, will not receive the full 4.

8 percent uplift across all their payments. This disparity is largely due to outdated rules that disproportionately affect older retirees, leaving them potentially shortchanged by over £100 this year. The disappointment is amplified by the fact that older pensioners are particularly vulnerable to increasing costs, especially those related to essential items like food and energy.\This discrepancy is particularly concerning given the promise of the 'triple lock,' a political pledge designed to protect state pensions by increasing them by the highest of inflation, wage growth, or 2.5 percent. While the triple lock is widely celebrated, it primarily protects the 'core' state pension, which is based on an individual's National Insurance (NI) record. Other components of the pension, such as additional earnings-related schemes, only receive an increase tied to inflation, which was lower at 3.8 percent this year. This means older retirees, who often have a larger portion of their pension tied to these additional elements, receive a smaller overall increase compared to their younger counterparts who benefit more from the full 4.8 percent uplift on their newer state pension. This situation is further exacerbated by the fact that the older state pension is split in 2 parts, making older pensioners receive less money.\Experts such as Baroness Ros Altmann have criticized the triple lock, suggesting it's not delivering on its promise and does not adequately protect the most vulnerable retirees. She argues that the system needs a comprehensive review to ensure fairer pension increases, especially for the poorest and oldest pensioners. The practical implication for many pensioners is that they are bracing for higher food and energy costs at the same time and also facing the impact of inflated prices at the petrol pumps. The article highlights how the triple lock, while a key pledge for both major political parties, isn't applied to the total amount paid to millions of older retirees. The new state pension, for those who reached pension age after 2016, rose to £241.30 per week due to the triple lock, but the basic state pension saw a lower increase. The report emphasizes the need for pensioners to understand how their increases are calculated to ensure they receive the correct payments, especially during such financially challenging times. There is a need for reform to the state pension system so that older pensioners are better protected





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Pension Triple Lock Pensioners Cost Of Living Retirement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shane Lynch opens up on possibility of Irish Boyzone show after fan disappointmentThe 49-year-old will be returning to the stage alongside his bandmates for two farewell special shows in London, but plenty of Irish fans were hoping the band would return to Ireland

Read more »

Thousands of pensioners receiving new disability benefit worth up to £458 a monthNew figures show more than 275,000 older people are getting support through the devolved Pension Age Disability Payment.

Read more »

The Drama criticised as 'massive disappointment’ after plot twist controversyZendaya and Robert Pattinson's film The Drama is now in cinemas but somefans are unhappy with the taboo plot twist that A24 marketing hid.

Read more »

Pensioners to get up to £316 winter heating payment - check if you qualifyPayments worth up to £316.70 will be issued automatically to eligible Scots later this year, with no need to apply.

Read more »

State Pension rates full list from this week after April 6 changeMillions of UK pensioners will see their State Pension boosted from April 6

Read more »

Pensioners with a disability could get an extra £86 every week on top of State PensionOlder people with a health condition or disability could boost their income by more than £4,300 a year through little-known Pension Credit extras.

Read more »