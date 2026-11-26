Officials explored using the Defense Production Act to pressure Nvidia into reinstating Jensen Huang, citing national security. The Pentagon denies the report as the CEO returns to his post.

Senior Defense officials within the Trump administration reportedly explored an unprecedented use of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to force Nvidia Corporation to reinstate Jensen Huang as its chief executive officer. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg allegedly discussed wielding the economic powers of the federal government to compel the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmaker to reverse Huang's scandal-hit departure. The proposal aimed to leverage the Korean War-era legislation, which is traditionally used to mobilize American industry during national emergencies, to exert financial pressure on Nvidia's board of directors.

Wartime Law Used for Corporate Pressure

The reported discussions focused on whether the Defense Production Act could provide the federal government with considerable leverage over Nvidia's lucrative operations. Officials allegedly argued that Jensen Huang's leadership was vital to America's national security and its dominance in the global artificial intelligence sector. Although the legislation does not explicitly empower the government to appoint the chief executive of a private corporation, senior Pentagon officials examined how it could be used to force the company to shift more of its production to military projects. This strategy could have disrupted Nvidia's commercial ambitions by forcing the company to prioritize government demands over those of its private-sector customers.

Also read Trump Faces Backlash for Meme Featuring Nvidia CEO and Assassination Attempt Image

Trump and Vance Push for Executive Return

The audacious proposal formed part of what insiders described as a full-court press by senior administration officials over the weekend to restore the billionaire technologist to his position. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance became convinced that reinstating Jensen Huang was crucial to stabilizing financial markets following the significant turmoil triggered by his initial departure. Trump personally enlisted Vice President Vance to help broker the comeback as the scandal rattled Wall Street and raised concerns about the stability of the United States' most valuable technology firm. By Monday morning, Huang had returned to the helm of Nvidia, ending the period of executive uncertainty that had shaken investor confidence.

Pentagon Issues Forceful Denial of Claims

The Pentagon has categorically denied that such discussions ever took place or that any such proposal was made by the Secretary, Deputy Secretary, or Under Secretary. An unnamed Pentagon official told The Washington Post that the conversations described between Defense Office of the Under Secretary senior leaders never happened. The White House referred specific questions about the reported discussions to the Pentagon, which issued the forceful denial. Nvidia spokesman Patrick Rutherford also declined to comment on the story, maintaining silence despite the serious allegations regarding government overreach into private corporate governance.

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Legal Experts Question Statutory Authority

Legal experts have questioned whether the legislation could legitimately be deployed in such a manner to influence corporate leadership. Pete Harrell, an attorney and visiting scholar at Georgetown University, suggested the reported discussions reflected an administration approach less interested in setting out regulations and more focused on commanding specific companies to act. Bill Greenwalt, an expert on the Defense Production Act at the American Enterprise Institute, challenged the legal basis for using government contracts to effectively hold a major corporation hostage. The traditional use of the law has been to ensure access to essential supplies, such as when Trump invoked it during his first administration to get General Motors to manufacture ventilators.

Huang Returns Amid Ongoing Scandal Investigations

Before Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive on Monday, he reportedly informed the board of his $3.7 trillion AI-tech giant that he had additional affairs beyond the two that had been widely reported. It remains unclear whether the proposal involving the wartime legislation was ever communicated to Nvidia's directors or even presented to President Trump and Vice President Vance. A person familiar with the board's thinking told The Washington Post that although government officials stressed the importance of Huang to national security, directors did not interpret their intervention as a threat. The resolution of this executive crisis marks a pivotal moment for both the technology sector and the scope of federal power in economic matters.