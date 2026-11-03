The Pentagon and international allies investigate coordinated cyberattacks disrupting refrigeration at military commissaries and European grocery stores, raising security concerns.

The Pentagon has launched a formal investigation into a series of suspected cyberattacks that deliberately sabotaged refrigeration systems at military installations across the United States. The disruptions targeted freezers at six different bases during a single night in August, with investigators logging outage reports that potentially extended to fourteen US military locations. These incidents represent a coordinated effort to compromise the cold storage infrastructure essential for maintaining food safety within the Department of Defense's retail network.

Investigation into US Military Base Failures

Researchers tracking the technical failures confirmed outage reports at as many as fourteen bases, indicating the scope of the breach was wider than initially reported. At one specific installation, the internal temperature of freezers rose significantly throughout the night, causing staff to discover thawed and leaking stock when they opened the doors in the morning. Fort Huachuca in Arizona publicly disclosed the incident on August 26 via its official Facebook page, stating that the commissary freezer entered a defrost mode that heated all food inside the units.

Also read Supermarket freezers across Europe hit by suspected cyber attack weeks after French meltdown

Commissaries are distinct from dining facilities and serve as discount grocery stores where military families, retirees, and active-duty personnel purchase household groceries. The six affected commissaries in late August were hit during this window, prompting the Defense Commissary Agency to shift stock to other temperature-controlled sites to limit financial and logistical losses. While the stores remained open to customers, locations such as Naval Station Newport and Fort Irwin were forced to sell only dry goods while technicians worked to restore full refrigeration capabilities.

Coordinated Attacks Across European Grocery Stores

The Pentagon is currently coordinating its response with US allies in Europe, where a nearly identical spate of overnight freezer attacks has targeted hundreds of grocery stores. These cyber strikes have spanned from Finland to France, with the same sabotage method causing fridges and freezers to drive temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius in the small hours of the morning. This event marks the second such cyber strike in three weeks, demonstrating a persistent and escalating threat to commercial food storage infrastructure across the continent.

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In Belgium, more than fifty stores were targeted during the latest wave, while approximately a dozen additional outlets were affected in Ireland, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. A handful of smaller shops in Sweden and a few retail outlets in Finland were also compromised in the attack. The synchronization of these failures suggests a unified digital strategy designed to cause maximum disruption to supply chains and consumer confidence in multiple nations simultaneously.

French Supermarket Crisis and Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

France was particularly hard hit by the coordinated cyber assault, with officials reporting that 700 supermarkets lost their refrigeration capabilities earlier in the month. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure informed Parliament that approximately 700 of the country's 10,000 supermarkets were impacted, noting that fires broke out as the overheated equipment malfunctioned. Despite the severe localized damage, Lescure assured the public that there is no immediate risk to the broader French food supply, although the attack undeniably touched the heart of the country's food security infrastructure.

Investigations into the Swedish supermarket chain ICA revealed that every affected store relied on an external refrigeration control system supplied by the Danish manufacturer Danfoss. This supplier was the same entity targeted in France, highlighting a critical vulnerability in the shared technology stack used by retailers across multiple countries. The Swedish chain determined that the compromised stores operated on a 4G mobile connection rather than their upgraded 5G system, leaving them more exposed to external digital intrusion.

Joint Law Enforcement and Cyber Command Response

The Pentagon confirmed that a unit of Cyber Command is working in close coordination with interagency and law enforcement partners to identify the perpetrators of these attacks. The Army CID's Cyber Field Office has joined the hunt and is actively communicating with French police regarding the outages in Europe. Despite these intensive efforts, investigators have not yet identified any suspects or attributed the cyber sabotage to a specific nation or group.

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As the investigation continues, the Defense Commissary Agency is implementing measures to mitigate future losses and ensure the continuity of operations. The convergence of attacks on both US military installations and European commercial retailers underscores the need for enhanced cybersecurity protocols in critical food storage systems. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant as technical teams work to secure the vulnerable control systems that manage temperature settings in these high-risk environments.