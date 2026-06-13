The annual Penwortham Gala has become a staple of the community's calendar, bringing people together to celebrate and have fun. With its lively atmosphere and wide range of activities, the Gala is an event not to be missed.

Penwortham was alive to the sound of drums and cheers as the annual Gala made its way through the streets to Hurst Grange Park. Daniel McCullough, Louise Gooch, Rajesh Parmar and Beth Mairs were among the crowds lining the route and enjoying Gala Day.

Rides on Hurst Grange Park were enjoyed by many. The annual event has become a staple of the community, bringing people together to celebrate and have fun. The Gala procession made its way through the streets, accompanied by the sound of drums and cheers. The atmosphere was lively and festive, with people of all ages enjoying the event.

The annual Gala is a beloved tradition in Penwortham, and it continues to grow in popularity each year. With its lively atmosphere and wide range of activities, the Gala is an event not to be missed. The event has become a highlight of the community's calendar, and it is eagerly anticipated by residents and visitors alike.

The Gala has something for everyone, from live music to delicious food and drink, and it is a testament to the community's spirit and creativity. The event is a celebration of all things good in the community, and it is a time for people to come together and have fun. The Gala is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together to create something special.

The event has become a staple of the community's calendar, and it is a time for people to enjoy good food, drink, and company. The annual Gala is a beloved tradition in Penwortham, and it continues to grow in popularity each year. With its lively atmosphere and wide range of activities, the Gala is an event not to be missed. The event has become a highlight of the community's calendar, and it is eagerly anticipated by residents and visitors alike.

The Gala has something for everyone, from live music to delicious food and drink, and it is a testament to the community's spirit and creativity. The event is a celebration of all things good in the community, and it is a time for people to come together and have fun. The Gala is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together to create something special.

The event has become a staple of the community's calendar, and it is a time for people to enjoy good food, drink, and company. The annual Gala is a beloved tradition in Penwortham, and it continues to grow in popularity each year. With its lively atmosphere and wide range of activities, the Gala is an event not to be missed. The event has become a highlight of the community's calendar, and it is eagerly anticipated by residents and visitors alike.

The Gala has something for everyone, from live music to delicious food and drink, and it is a testament to the community's spirit and creativity. The event is a celebration of all things good in the community, and it is a time for people to come together and have fun. The Gala is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together to create something special.

The event has become a staple of the community's calendar, and it is a time for people to enjoy good food, drink, and company. Tens of thousands of bikers will roar from London to Barrow in convoy to remember the life of Hairy Biker Dave Myers. From community activities to live entertainment, stay up to date with what's coming up and make the most of what the city has to offer





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