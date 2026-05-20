People-hunters suspected of paying to shoot civilians in Sarajevo

Austrian officials have opened an investigation into two suspects who are believed to have paid to shoot civilians on sniper trips over Sarajevo during the Bosnian War in the 1990s. The suspects are alleged to have participated in 'sniper tours'.

Two 'people-hunters' who 'paid to shoot civilians on 1990s Sarajevo sniper trips' are investigated in Austria. Two people suspected of paying large sums of money to shoot people during the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s are being investigated by officials in Austria.

They allowed wealthy European hunters to shoot at men, women and children from Serbian sniper spots above the city. Milan-based writer and journalist Ezio Gavazzeni, along with former magistrate Guido Salvini and Benjamina Karic, mayor of Sarajevo from 2021 to 2024, filed a 17-page legal complaint against two individuals in court.

The complaint was based on the allegations made in 'Sarajevo Safari', a documentary by Slovenian filmmaker Miran Zupanic, who claimed participants paid extra to kill pregnant women and children, and many celebrated their shooting sprees with late-night afterparties. The inquiry was prompted by the question asked in Parliament by Bosnian-born Alma Zadic, former Justice Minister and member of the Austrian Green Party. She described the allegations as involving the gravest war crimes and called for thorough investigation and prosecution





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Violence Austrian Investigation Sniper Tours Bosnian War Allegations Of War Crimes Ezio Gavazzeni Miran Zupanic Sarajevo Safari Documentary Former Lorry Driver Suspected Of Participating Justice Minister Alma Zadic Law Complaint Filed By Milan-Based Writer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Care experienced young people in South Lanarkshire get vital supportA new Housing Promise aims to give these young adults the foundations, skills, and confidence to make a success of independent living.

Read more »

The High-Altitude Wine and Food Festival Up In the Austrian AlpsOn the final weekend of April, 5* luxury hotel Das Central hosted its annual Wein am Berg festival – a luxurious celebration of quality wine and Michelin-star food, set and served against a backdrop of the magical Ötztal Alps

Read more »

Inside the Austrian castle that doubles as contemporary design's most experimental hubDesigns by Max Lamb, Philippe Malouin and Sabine Marcelis feature in ‘Element: Metal’ at Austria's Schloss Hollenegg

Read more »

State Pension rules people should know after a spouse or civil partner diesSome widows, widowers and surviving civil partners may be able to inherit part of a partner’s State Pension or receive extra financial support.

Read more »