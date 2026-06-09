People Smuggler Caught Carrying Deflated Boat Claims It Was an Inflatable Swimming Pool

An Iraqi migrant was sentenced to a suspended prison term and banned from France after being caught carrying a deflated boat near the Channel coast. The migrant, Zaïd Khodaida, claimed he thought the boat was an inflatable swimming pool.

A people smuggler caught carrying a deflated boat near the Channel coast in France told police he thought it was an inflatable swimming pool, a court heard.

Iraqi migrant Zaïd Khodaida was arrested in Gravelines, near Dunkirk, accused of trying to transport a boat to be used in a migrant crossing. Khodaida was being paid £520 by a gang for the crossing as he was in debt of £21,600, a court was told. Charged with smuggling, he appeared in court in Dunkirk, where he complained his mother is ill with cancer and her care is expensive.

Khodaida, who was previously living in Germany, was given a suspended prison term and banned from France. The migrant was sentenced to one year in prison on a suspended sentence and will be banned from French territory for a period of five years. Khodaida has since returned to Germany, where he has a criminal record for sexual offences, theft and theft with violence, according to La Voix Du Nord newspaper.

Dunkirk Criminal Court confirmed Khodaida, an Iraqi refugee now living legally in Germany, was sentenced on May 27, following a fast-track trial for transporting an inflatable boat so as to 'facilitate irregular migration'. This offence is punishable by a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, and a £26,000 fine. Migrants make their way down a beach to board a small boat and attempt a Channel crossing.

Once in the water, international maritime law makes it difficult to stop the boats from moving out to sea. The court heard that when questioned in custody, Khodaida told police he thought he was transporting a deflated swimming pool; one that would later be inflated.

He changed his story in court, saying he knew the boat would be used for illegal immigration, and that he desperately needed the money on offer due to financial problems and paying for his mother's medical costs. Although French action to ban people from the country has proved difficult to enforce, the punishment means offenders can be treated more harshly if they return and commit another crime





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People Smuggler Deflated Boat Inflatable Swimming Pool Migrant Crossing Channel Coast

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