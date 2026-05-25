Pep Guardiola Apologizes for F-Bomb in Farewell Speech

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola used an F-bomb in his farewell speech at the Etihad Stadium after his final game in charge. He apologized for his remarks and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to manage the club for 10 years.

Pep Guardiola was forced to apologize after it became public that he used an F-bomb in his farewell speech at Manchester City , where he announced he would be leaving the club after his final game in charge.

Guardiola, who has been at the helm for 10 years, expressed gratitude and a sense of nervousness at the large turnout at the Etihad. He paid tribute to the players who have contributed to his success, including some who reached landmark career milestones. The 55-year-old stated that he will continue to coach and support the players despite his departure





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Pep Guardiola Manchester City Farewell Speech Apology F-Bomb Soccer Football

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