Pep Guardiola regrets ruthless treatment of Joe Hart - Manchester City manager admits he lacked professional fairness in squad cull

Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his ruthless treatment of a former fans' favorite, Joe Hart, remains his single deepest regret during his tenure. Speaking in an interview, the Catalan tactician highlighted his immediate decision to drop Hart in favor of Claudio Bravo after a difficult European Championship campaign. Reflecting on the squad cull, Guardiola confessed that his uncompromising approach lacked professional fairness and hinted at the potential opportunity for Hart to prove himself further. Guardiola's immediate operational focus will shift toward an emotional, city-wide celebratory parade on Monday afternoon after taking charge of City for the absolute final time on Sunday against Aston Villa. The legendary boss will begin a prolonged managerial sabbatical before transitioning into a structured ambassadorial role with the club's foundation.

Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a surprising personal confession regarding his trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium. Ahead of his final emotional match in charge of the club, the Catalan tactician admitted that his ruthless treatment of a former fans' favourite remained his single deepest regret.

Looking back at his early executive choices upon arriving in Manchester in 2016, the manager highlighted his immediate handling of long-serving goalkeeper Joe Hart, dropping him in favor of Claudio Bravo following a difficult European Championship campaign. Reflecting on the clinical nature of that squad cull, the 55-year-old manager confessed that his uncompromising approach lacked professional fairness.

Guardiola will take charge of City for the absolute final time on Sunday against Aston Villa before starting a prolonged managerial sabbatical and his immediate operational focus will shift toward an emotional, city-wide celebratory parade on Monday afternoon





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