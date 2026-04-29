Perez Hilton Reveals Divine Intervention During Near-Death Sepsis Battle: I Thought I Was Going to Die

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton opens up about his 21-day hospitalization for sepsis, two surgeries, and a life-changing encounter with God that he credits for his miraculous recovery. He reflects on past controversies, forgiveness, and finding a new spiritual purpose.

As Perez Hilton prepared to ring in his birthday last month, he surely did not expect to be celebrating fresh out of a hospital bed.

The celebrity gossip blogger revealed in March that he had just emerged from a 21-day hospital stint as he battled sepsis, a result, he said, of taking flu medication on an empty stomach that triggered a cascade of health problems. There, at the Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Hilton underwent two surgeries as he was treated for a string of medical crises including fluid in his lungs, deep vein thrombosis, kidney problems, and an irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia.

In fact, the ordeal was so harrowing that the 48-year-old believed it was truly the end of the line. But his miraculous recovery, he says, was an act of God. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Hilton has laid bare his very profound, very real experience of divine intervention during his hospitalization. It was God presenting Himself to me, and then doing something that I could only describe as a miracle to heal me.

I was still unwell, and then God did something, Hilton said. Hilton posted concerning images from a hospital bed, where he was hooked up to various tubes. There were multiple times during those three weeks when he said he thought he was going to die, the first being at the start of his stay, when he checked in to be treated for sepsis and then caught another infection.

Hilton's health began to improve, he said, after a surgeon literally flipped over all of his organs in order to find and address a perforation. However, he later declined sharply, suffering a form of arrhythmia called atrial fibrillation, as well as kidney problems and water near each of his lungs.

As a result, Hilton was attached to a little tube giving him extra oxygen. I remember it was late at night, and my sweet, dear, strong mother had been going to the hospital every day, but this incident happened at night, he said. I was simultaneously still and very calm on the outside, but on the inside, I was freaking out, and my brain was racing, and I thought I was going to die.

It was not until his encounter with God that he said he turned the corner. What was so powerful for me, Hilton recalled, was that it was not just God manifesting Himself. It was the one-two punch. It was God manifesting Himself and then healing me also.

Hilton, who grew up in a Cuban family in Miami, was brought up Catholic, but said that his present religious convictions are more Catholic-ish because of his disagreements with the church. But in the wake of revealing his newfound Christianity, he said he has been received warmly by other religious celebrities, such as Nicole Scherzinger, Kristin Chenoweth, and Candace Cameron Bure.

The latter, he said, has been an angel, and the pair have been talking privately about his brush with death. He declined to specify exactly what happened in his meeting with God while in hospital on the grounds that some things should be kept private, and what happened with him and God was so real, so powerful, and so personal, that he wants to keep it between him and God.

What is important to me is my personal relationship with God, and I am praying to God daily, several times a day, and crying, but all happy tears recently. Happy tears. Yet he divulged that his professed exchange with the Almighty allowed him to change his mindset about his rollercoaster 22-year career. He recently celebrated being able to walk again after his illness.

Hilton, who rose to fame during the early aughts as a celebrity gossip blogger, said his brush with the divine gave him a new perspective on his career. He openly confessed that he had made a lot of mistakes in the past which are very public, which he owns, which he regrets, which he has deep shame for, and which he has apologized for repeatedly, publicly as well as privately.

Over the years he has come under fire for a string of controversial behaviors, such as the outing of gay celebrities or the nicknames he gave certain A-listers. Now, years later, Hilton has told the Daily Mail that to have this experience with God and to know that God loves him, and God forgives him, it was very healing, because he then forgave himself.

He previously still harbored guilt over all of the mistakes, not even mistakes, they were awful decisions that he made in his enfant terrible phase as a celebrity blogger, when he knew what he was doing was wrong and he did not care. It is like if you are a drug addict, and you are stealing from your parents' money to buy drugs. You know what you are doing is wrong, and you do not care.

You just want that hit, the father of three continued. And that was truly what he was doing. For Hilton, the most powerful drug was the attention he garnered as an online gadfly, and he did not care who he hurt in the process. The experience has left him with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to living a life aligned with his faith.

He emphasized that his recovery was not just physical but spiritual, and that he now sees his past controversies as lessons that have shaped his journey toward redemption. He hopes that by sharing his story, others might find hope in their own struggles, whether they are facing health crises, personal demons, or a search for meaning.

Hilton concluded by expressing gratitude for the second chance he believes he has been given, and he looks forward to using his platform to spread a message of forgiveness and transformation. His mother, who stood by him throughout the hospitalization, has been a constant source of strength, and he credits her unwavering support alongside his faith for his survival.

The ordeal has also deepened his relationships with his children, as he now prioritizes family over the fleeting attention of the internet. In reflecting on his career, Hilton acknowledged that while he cannot undo the past, he can choose to move forward with humility and grace. He plans to continue his work in entertainment but with a more compassionate approach, focusing on uplifting others rather than tearing them down.

The experience has been a wake-up call, he said, and he intends to make the most of the time he has been given. For fans and critics alike, Hilton's story serves as a reminder that even those who seem larger than life are vulnerable to the same fears and hopes as everyone else.

His journey from a hospital bed to a place of spiritual peace is a testament to the power of belief and the possibility of change, no matter how late in life it comes





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