Perez Hilton Shares Positive Health Update After Sepsis and Blood Clot Surgery

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shares an encouraging update on his health, showing progress in his recovery after battling sepsis and undergoing surgery for a blood clot. The update comes after a 21-day hospital stay and a thrombectomy, with Hilton expressing gratitude and relief.

Perez Hilton , the celebrity blogger, recently shared a positive health update with his followers, offering a glimpse into his recovery journey after facing a series of serious health challenges. The update comes after a harrowing ordeal that included a 21-day hospitalization due to sepsis and subsequent emergency surgery to remove a dangerous blood clot in his leg.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Hilton was seen taking tentative steps with the aid of a walker, a significant milestone after weeks of being bedridden. The caption accompanying the video expressed his relief and gratitude, stating 'I can finally walk again!!' He further acknowledged the pain, describing it as 'still bold but manageable,' and offered thanks to God for his recovery. He also highlighted the severity of his situation and shared that the pain was unbearable at first, preventing him from enjoying a planned Easter Sunday. The recovery process has been challenging, but Hilton's determination and faith are evident in his message. His most recent health scare involved a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg, requiring immediate intervention. He wrote in a lengthy caption that he had to be admitted again due to deep vein thrombosis, highlighting the ongoing nature of his health struggles. \The video also reveals the details of his recent surgery, performed to remove a massive blood clot. His surgeon removed a fully occluded blood clot which extended from his groin to just below his calf. The blogger expressed gratitude for the early detection and successful surgery. Hilton shared that the surgical team showed him what they extracted. The blogger described the clot as 'Ginormous!!' He was excited to go home without pain after the procedure and could not even walk the day before the surgery, requiring the use of a walker. The situation was further complicated by his previous 21-day hospital stay, which was the result of a perforated ulcer that developed from taking flu medication on an empty stomach. Reflecting on his past health crisis, Hilton admitted his mistake, saying that 'My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me.' He mentioned that the deep vein thrombosis was caught early, which, according to him, prevented a more critical situation. Hilton's experiences serve as a reminder of the importance of health awareness and prompt medical attention. He expressed how thankful he was that they caught the issue early, as it could have had dire consequences if the blood clot had traveled to his lungs or heart. \Hilton's health journey has been a public one, with the blogger openly sharing his experiences with his audience. In a lengthy caption Hilton wrote, that he was very emotional. The blog post on his Instagram shows a testament to his resilience. He has used his platform to raise awareness about health issues and share the ups and downs of his recovery process. The blogger has emphasized how important it is to take the medication, specifically the flu medication, with food to prevent the development of health problems, as he developed a perforated ulcer. He said 'I developed an ulcer then a perforation and then Sepsis. People die of Sepsis.' This also serves as a cautionary tale, underscoring the potential severity of seemingly minor health oversights. Hilton's willingness to share his vulnerabilities has resonated with his followers, creating a sense of connection and fostering empathy. Throughout his ordeal, Hilton has consistently expressed his faith, finding solace and strength in his beliefs. He repeatedly acknowledges God’s role in his recovery, using phrases like 'Glory be to God!' and 'Thank GOD that I can finally walk again.' Hilton's journey is a testament to his resilience and a reminder of the importance of perseverance and gratitude in the face of adversity. This recent update is not just a health update, but a testament to his tenacity and faith





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Perez Hilton Sepsis Blood Clot Health Recovery

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