Perez Hilton Shares Positive Health Update After Sepsis and Blood Clot Surgery

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is on the road to recovery after battling sepsis and undergoing surgery for a blood clot. He shares his progress, expressing gratitude and determination to regain his health.

Perez Hilton , the celebrity blogger, recently shared an encouraging health update on his Instagram, demonstrating his recovery after a series of serious health challenges. The update comes just weeks after he battled sepsis and underwent surgery to address a dangerous blood clot in his leg. In a video shared on his social media, Hilton is seen walking with the assistance of a walker, visibly emotional and expressing gratitude for his progress.

His journey began with a 21-day hospitalization due to sepsis, which stemmed from an ulcer caused by taking flu medication on an empty stomach. The severity of his condition necessitated emergency surgery to remove a massive blood clot that extended from his groin to below his calf. Hilton's resilience and determination to recover are evident in his posts, where he openly shares his experiences and the challenges he faces. He also emphasized the importance of early detection and the role of his medical team in his survival. \The video post revealed that Hilton was readmitted to the hospital and diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right leg. Following this new health scare, he underwent a thrombectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the blood clot. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. In the video caption, Hilton shared the excruciating pain he experienced while relearning to walk post-surgery. His caption reflects the immense gratitude he feels for his recovery. He mentioned that he is able to tolerate the pain without medication. He also expressed his determination to get stronger. The star revealed that the surgical team showed him the size of the clot they extracted, which he described as 'ginormous'. Hilton’s openness about his struggles with both sepsis and deep vein thrombosis offers an insightful look into his experience. He acknowledged his previous mistake that led to his initial hospitalization. He is thankful that this new health issue was caught early before it could cause more severe health complications. The celebrity blogger is committed to updating his fans on his recovery. His openness on his health crisis and his determination will likely continue to encourage his fans. \Before the recent challenges, Hilton was hospitalized for 21 days due to a perforated ulcer and subsequent sepsis. In an earlier social media post, he candidly admitted that his health crisis was due to his own mistake. He revealed that he took flu medication without food for a week. As a result, he developed an ulcer which led to a perforation and then sepsis. After his recovery from sepsis, Hilton made it clear that he should have sought medical help earlier. He said that this experience was both the worst and best thing that has ever happened to him. After recovering from sepsis, Hilton returned to the hospital to undergo the thrombectomy surgery. The surgery was successful and Hilton is well on his way to recovery. Throughout his ordeal, Hilton has remained transparent with his followers, sharing updates, expressing his emotions, and emphasizing the importance of seeking medical attention and following medical advice. He has also shared his immense gratitude to God and the medical team for their care and support. He has also noted the role of God for his good fortune. This open approach allows his fans to get a closer view into the life of the blogger, showcasing the ups and downs of life and health issues





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Perez Hilton Health Sepsis Blood Clot Recovery

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