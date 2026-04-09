Perez Hilton Shares Positive Health Update After Sepsis and Blood Clot Surgery

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton shares a video and update on his recovery from a recent hospital stay for sepsis and surgery to remove a blood clot in his leg. He expresses his gratitude for being able to walk again and reflects on his challenging health journey.

Perez Hilton , the celebrity blogger, shared a positive health update on Tuesday, showcasing his recovery from a recent bout of serious health issues. The update comes after a challenging period where Hilton nearly succumbed to sepsis and underwent surgery to address a dangerous blood clot in his leg. The 48-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself walking with the assistance of a walker.

The video served as a testament to his resilience and recovery, marking a significant step forward after weeks of being bedridden. In the accompanying caption, Hilton expressed his gratitude for his improved condition, stating, 'I can finally walk again!!' He acknowledged that the pain was still 'bold but manageable' and offered thanks to God for his recovery, further stating, 'Glory be to God!' The emotional nature of the video underscored the severity of his recent health struggles. He detailed the recent events, which involved a second hospitalization due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg following his 21-day hospitalization for severe sepsis. He provided insight into the medical procedures, stating that his cardiovascular surgeon removed a 'MASSIVE, fully occluded blood clot' that extended from his groin to just below his calf. Hilton described the immediate aftermath of the thrombectomy surgery and the initial attempts to walk, revealing the excruciating pain he endured. He expressed his relief at being discharged from the hospital and being able to walk slowly without medication. He expressed his belief that he will get stronger every day. \Before this recent update, Hilton had previously shared his experience with the initial health crisis that led to his extended hospital stay. The blogger disclosed that the underlying cause was an ulcer, which developed as a result of taking flu medication on an empty stomach. This situation eventually led to sepsis, a life-threatening condition. Hilton emphasized the severity of the situation, recognizing that sepsis is a potentially fatal illness. He said, 'My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me.' This incident highlights the importance of taking medication responsibly and taking necessary precautions to avoid such health complications. During the latest update, Hilton shared details of his surgery, describing it as quick and painless. He said, 'The thrombectomy surgery this morning was quick and painless. I was asleep for it all. And I feel so much better already!' He also showed what was extracted and it was substantial. The blogger's openness about his health challenges allows his fans to be fully informed on his health status. \Hilton's journey from a severe health crisis to his current state of recovery demonstrates his remarkable fortitude and determination. His willingness to share his experiences serves as a reminder of the fragility of health and the importance of seeking medical attention promptly. He has been recovering from a deep vein thrombosis in his right leg, having had emergency surgery. Hilton's recent health scare began shortly after a 21-day hospital stay caused by an ulcer from taking flu medication without eating. After an ultrasound, it was revealed Hilton had a deep vein thrombosis, with the star adding: 'I am so thankful to God that we caught this early because if that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart, it could have been real bad.' He posted an update declaring 'God is so good.' He wrapped up his caption writing, 'Every day will get easier and I will get stronger!!! And so it shall be!' The clip saw him slowly walking toward the camera with the aid of a walker, while wearing a black top and bright red shorts. Hilton faced the fresh health crisis just days after nearly dying in hospital from sepsis. Taking to Instagram from his hospital bed last week, Hilton said: 'We caught this early. I went to the surgeon today - really good timing - and last night I started having real soreness and pain in one of my legs.' The post resonated with fans and followers, who offered words of encouragement and support during his recovery





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Perez Hilton Sepsis Blood Clot Health Update Recovery

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