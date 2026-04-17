Permanent Memorial Planned for 1937 Bothy Fire Victims

A lasting tribute is being established for ten young Irish migrant workers who perished in a tragic bothy fire in Kirkintilloch in 1937. Efforts are underway to erect a memorial stone to commemorate the lives lost, ahead of the 90th anniversary of the disaster.

A permanent memorial stone is to be established to honor the ten young lives tragically lost in a devastating bothy fire that occurred in Kirkintilloch . The fire, which took place on September 16, 1937, claimed the lives of ten male workers from Achill Island , off the west coast of Ireland. These young men, whose ages ranged from 13 to 23, were in Scotland to undertake seasonal potato harvesting for the merchants Messrs W & A Graham.

They had recently completed a three-month period of work in Edinburgh and were part of a larger group of 26 individuals. The area of Achill Island had historically been deeply affected by the Great Famine, leading to generations of families seeking seasonal employment in places like Kirkintilloch during the harsh winter months. Tragically, the group arrived in Kirkintilloch just a day prior to the fatal fire and retired early for the night, anticipating an early start to their labor. The fourteen females within their party, along with the foreman, Patrick Duggan, and his 12-year-old son, were accommodated in an adjoining cottage. The ten young men, however, slept in the bothy, utilizing cardboard boxes covered with straw and blankets for bedding. Crucially, the bothy door was secured from the outside, and the windows, which could only be opened inwards, were covered with wire and netting. In the early hours of the morning, the foreman's son, Tom, awoke to the sound of crackling from the roof. He swiftly alerted his father and the women, enabling them to escape the burning structure. The bothy door was already engulfed in flames, and as they watched, the roof collapsed. They were, however, unable to reach the trapped youths inside due to the intense heat and fury of the fire. Many of the young women had brothers among those in the bothy, and they were forced to stand by, helpless and heartbroken, knowing their loved ones had perished. The fire brigade took two hours to bring the blaze under control. Upon entering the bothy, the devastating discovery was made: the bodies of the ten young men were found huddled together on the side of the bothy furthest from the door. The bodies were subsequently taken to St. Ninian’s Church in Kirkintilloch before being transported back to Ireland by ship. A significant turnout greeted the vessel at Dublin quayside, with an estimated 6,000 people in attendance. The young men were ultimately laid to rest in a mass grave at Kildownet Cemetery on Achill Island. At the time of the tragedy, the Kirkintilloch Town Council established a fund for the survivors and the families of the victims. This fund received generous donations from notable figures, including the renowned boxer Benny Lynch and Celtic Football Club. Today, the original bothy has long since been demolished, and the site now forms part of an industrial area. To acknowledge the 70th anniversary of the tragedy in 2007, a small plaque was erected on a grass verge where the bothy once stood. Now, a dedicated group has come together with the goal of creating a lasting memorial stone. This initiative is being undertaken in anticipation of the 90th anniversary of the fire, which will be observed next year. A spokesperson for the group stated that they are actively raising funds within Kirkintilloch for a new, enduring memorial to commemorate the ten Achill Island boys who tragically died in the Kirkintilloch bothy fire in 1937. They expressed their hope to invite any surviving family members or friends of those who lost their lives in the fire to a memorial reception planned for 2027. A fundraising page has been established to facilitate donations, and contributions can be made through the provided link. The ten young men who lost their lives were Thomas Cattigan (aged 19), Patrick Kilbane (aged 18), Thomas Kilbane (aged 16), Owen Kilbane (aged 16), John Mangan (aged 17), Thomas Mangan (aged 15), Michael Mangan (aged 13), John McLoughlin (aged 23), Martin McLoughlin (aged 16), and Patrick McNeela (aged 15)





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Bothy Fire Kirkintilloch Achill Island Migrant Workers Memorial

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