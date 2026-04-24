Perri Dreams of Maracana Magic at Wembley

Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri compares playing at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final to playing at the iconic Maracana Stadium, expressing his excitement and determination ahead of the clash against Chelsea. He also discusses facing familiar faces from the Brazilian national team and his belief in Leeds' ability to win the competition.

Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri is anticipating a surreal experience as he prepares to face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who has become a pivotal figure in Leeds' impressive cup run, remarkably compares the atmosphere he expects at Wembley to that of the legendary Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Perri’s crucial penalty saves during the quarter-final clash against West Ham United were instrumental in securing Leeds’ place in the final four, fueling their hopes of a potential FA Cup triumph.

Having grown up watching English football on television in Brazil, Perri understands the historical significance of the FA Cup and the prestige associated with playing at Wembley. He expressed his delight at the opportunity to contribute to the team and his excitement for the upcoming semi-final, emphasizing the magnitude of the occasion.

The upcoming match presents a unique challenge for Perri, as he is likely to come up against players he knows well from his time with the Brazilian national team. Chelsea, currently navigating a period of instability following the recent dismissal of their head coach, will be under the guidance of caretaker boss Calum McFarlane. While teenage talent Estevao is sidelined due to injury, there is optimism that Joao Pedro will recover in time to spearhead Chelsea’s attack.

Perri previously trained alongside both Estevao and Joao Pedro during his first call-up to the Selecao squad in September, and he acknowledges their quality as players. He anticipates a demanding encounter, stressing the need for Leeds to be at their absolute best to overcome their opponents.

The match is set to be a fascinating battle between a resurgent Leeds side and a Chelsea team seeking stability, with Perri’s familiarity with some of the Chelsea players adding an intriguing layer to the contest. Despite the challenging prospect of potentially facing Manchester City in the final, and the acknowledgement from manager Daniel Farke that winning the FA Cup might be an ambitious goal, Lucas Perri remains optimistic about Leeds’ chances.

Farke has cautiously suggested that a return to European competition via the FA Cup is perhaps unrealistic, given the strength of potential opponents like Manchester City. However, Perri is embracing the possibility, believing that anything is achievable in football. He envisions a triumphant FA Cup victory as a monumental achievement for the club and is determined to give his all to make that dream a reality.

Perri’s unwavering belief and positive attitude are infectious, inspiring both his teammates and the Leeds United faithful. He views the cup run as an incredible journey thus far and is eager to continue writing their story with a memorable semi-final performance and, potentially, a fairytale ending at Wembley





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