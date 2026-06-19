Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Enjoy First Public Outing as Married Couple at Isle of Wight Festival

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday, a week after their wedding in Portugal. The couple enjoyed Lewis Capaldi's headline set, with Perrie sporting a casual Adidas top and leather trousers. The wedding featured a lost diamond necklace found in her hair, emotional vows, and a celebration with family and friends.

Perrie Edwards and her husband Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday, just a week after their romantic Portuguese wedding.

The Little Mix singer and the Celtic midfielder were spotted enjoying the first day of the festival, where they watched Lewis Capaldi headline the main stage. Perrie, who has officially changed her surname to Oxlade-Chamberlain on Instagram, opted for a casual yet chic ensemble: a low-cut brown Adidas top paired with leather trousers, perfect for the festival atmosphere.

The couple, who tied the knot last Saturday in a picturesque Catholic church in the sleepy village of Estoi, seemed relaxed and happy as they posed for photos and mingled with other attendees. The wedding itself was a fairytale affair, with Perrie stunning in a Bardot form-skimming Dana Harel lace gown from Browns Bride in London, complete with a trailing train and a removable bolero with lace sleeves.

She changed into a crystal-embellished floor-length dress by Galia Lahav for the first dance, along with Jimmy Choo heels. The couple invited 140 guests, including their son Axel (4), baby daughter Alanis (born in January), and footballers Mason Mount, Danny Welbeck, and Kieran Gibbs. Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attended, though Jesy Nelson was absent.

Jade had to leave early due to festival commitments, but Perrie and Leigh-Anne made the most of the dancefloor, performing En Vogue routines with perfect choreography. One of the most touching moments of the wedding day involved a lost diamond necklace that Alex had given Perrie after she gave birth to Axel. The day before the wedding, Perrie realized the necklace was missing and cried all day, searching everywhere including the vacuum cleaner. She thought it was stolen.

But on the wedding morning, hairstylist Aaron Carlo discovered it tangled in her hair extensions.

'He said, ''Okay, Perrie: what I'm about to show you is your something old, your something new, your everything in one, and you're going to cry,'' she recalled. Finding the necklace set a positive tone for the day: 'I sobbed with happiness. It was the best day ever.

' Perrie also shared that both she and Alex cried when she walked down the aisle. The festival outing marks the start of their married life together, balancing parenthood with their public careers





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