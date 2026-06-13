Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Intimate Wedding in Portugal

Perrie Edwards is set to tie the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in Portugal today. The couple have been engaged since 2022 and started dating five years earlier. They share two children, Axel, four, and Alanis, four months. They have flown out their families and close friends for the lavish ceremony and Perrie's Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be in attendance alongside Alex’s former team-mates.

Perrie Edwards is set to tie the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in Portugal today. The Little Mix star and the former England footballer will exchange their vows at a low-key ceremony in Quinta do Lago, a luxurious tourist resort in the Algarve, where she owns a villa.

The couple have been engaged since 2022 and started dating five years earlier. They share two children, Axel, four, and Alanis, four months. They have flown out their families and close friends for the lavish ceremony and Perrie's Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be in attendance alongside Alex’s former team-mates.

Friends and family are staying at the Conrad Algarve, a stunning five star hotel with a Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant in the region’s Golden Triangle, where rooms cost up to £2,800 a night. Perrie and Alex spent their last night of freedom together with their children while guests enjoyed pizza, pasta and £13 cocktails at Tony’s pizzeria in the heart of the resort. Perrie Edwards is set to tie the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in Portugal today.

The couple have flown out their families and close friends for the lavish ceremony; pictured Alex with a pal They were in high spirits as Alex’s family, including his former England international father Mark Chamberlain and professional footballer brother Christian, were seen mingling with Little Mix stars Jade and Leigh-Anne ahead of the big day. Alex’s former team-mates, including ex-Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, and Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed were also in attendance as the drinks flowed on Portugal’s southern tip.

Most left before 10pm while Alex’s brother was one of the last to depart ahead of the big day. Diners at the restaurant, largely filled with affluent British tourists, were mostly unaware of the famous couple’s entourage. A day earlier the couple splurged on sushi as they celebrated a close friend’s 30th birthday and watched the opening game of the World Cup at Bamboo, a high-end Asian fusion restaurant.

Staff said the party was in high spirits and Alex was seen smiling ear to ear and clutching at chopsticks while friends sipped on cocktails. The couple are regulars at the restaurant which is equipped with a DJ and starters are priced at £26, with 25 pieces of sushi rising to £110. On Friday friends relaxed at Maria’s restaurant, a family run restaurant and rooftop bar popular with locals.

Perrie is said to have been planning for the wedding for ‘some time’ and ‘could not wait for it to come’. The Little Mix star and the former England footballer will exchange their vows at a low-key ceremony in Quinta do Lago, a luxurious tourist resort in the Algarve, where she owns a villa.

Friends and family are staying at the Conrad Algarve, a stunning five star hotel with a Michelin-starred Mediterranean restaurant and where rooms cost up to £2,800 a night. A day earlier the couple splurged on sushi as they celebrated a close friend’s 30th birthday and watched the opening game of the World Cup at Bamboo, a high-end Asian fusion restaurant.

Perrie's manager gave a glimpse inside the 5-star hotel Staff said the party was in high spirits and Alex was seen smiling ear to ear and clutching at chopsticks while friends sipped on cocktails. On Friday friends relaxed at Maria’s restaurant, a family run restaurant and rooftop bar popular with locals. Maria's is based on the beach with picturesque views.

An insider said: 'It’s been ten years since she started dating Alex and since then they have had their gorgeous son and daughter, and they couldn’t be happier.

' They described the celebration as ‘very intimate’ and ‘everything that Perrie and Alex have ever wanted’





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wedding Portugal Quinta Do Lago Little Mix Jade Thirlwall Leigh-Anne Pinnock Alex's Former Team-Mates Conrad Algarve Michelin-Starred Mediterranean Restaurant Tony's Pizzeria Bamboo Maria's Restaurant Alex's Family Perrie's Manager Close Friend's 30Th Birthday World Cup High-End Asian Fusion Restaurant Family Run Restaurant And Rooftop Bar Picturesque Views Very Intimate Everything That Perrie And Alex Have Ever Want

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