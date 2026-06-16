Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Wedding: From TikTok Dance to Emotional Vows in Portugal

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tied the knot in a picturesque Portuguese ceremony. The Little Mix star wore three dresses, shared a viral TikTok with her bridesmaids, and overcame a last-minute necklace crisis to have an emotional and joyful wedding day with 140 guests.

Perrie Edwards , the Little Mix star, couldn't contain her happiness as she celebrated her wedding to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain . The couple, both 32, exchanged vows at the beautiful Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi, Faro, Portugal , near Perrie's holiday villa.

Ahead of the ceremony, she and her bridesmaids created a fun TikTok video, dancing by a swimming pool in matching white bridal pyjamas. In the video, Perrie ran toward the camera, flashing her dazzling engagement ring, before it transitioned to show her glamorous lace wedding gown. On the day, she stunned in a long-sleeved lace dress, dancing on a staircase with her bridesmaids who wore blue satin gowns. She captioned the moment: 'From Miss to Mrs'.

In an interview with Vogue, Perrie shared intimate details about the wedding weekend. She revealed she wore three different dresses throughout the celebrations and partied all night with Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The event was star-studded, with around 140 guests including their children Axel, four, and baby Alanis, along with footballers Mason Mount, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs. Fellow Little Mix members Leigh-Anne and Jade attended, though Jesy Nelson did not.

Jade left early due to festival commitments, but Perrie and Leigh-Anne danced the night away, even recalling choreography to En Vogue songs. Perrie also opened up about a last-minute drama involving a precious diamond necklace Alex gave her after the birth of their son Axel. The necklace went missing the day before she left for Portugal. She cried all day while they searched everywhere, even checking the vacuum cleaner, convinced it had been stolen.

On the wedding morning, hairstylist Aaron Carlo discovered it tangled in her hair extensions. He presented it as her 'something old, something new, everything in one', which moved Perrie to tears of relief. She said it set the perfect tone for the day. Both she and Alex became emotional during the aisle walk, crying their eyes out.

After the church ceremony, Perrie changed into a crystal-embellished floor-length gown by Galia Lahav for the first dance, and later into a custom mini dress from Annie's Ibiza with Christian Louboutin heels and a dramatic headdress for the evening festivities. She chose the shorter dress to dance freely, describing it as 'short and fun and fab and cinched to the heavens with the corset'.

The entire planning process went smoothly despite the chaos of welcoming their second child, daughter Alanis, in January





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