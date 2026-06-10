Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Wed in Intimate Portugal Ceremony After Decade-Long Romance

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is set to marry footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a small ceremony in the Algarve this weekend, culminating a ten-year relationship and four-year engagement. The news follows Perrie's recent emotional recounting of the severe psychological impact of her highly publicized split from Zayn Malik, which she described as 'hellish' and leading to 'serious breakdowns.' The private wedding, attended by close family and friends including her Little Mix bandmates, signifies a joyous new chapter for the singer, who now balances motherhood with her pop star career.

Perrie Edwards , the Little Mix singer, is preparing to marry Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an intimate ceremony in Portugal 's Algarve region this weekend. The couple, who have been together for a decade and engaged for four years, are finally set to exchange vows after prioritizing their family and careers.

They share two children: son Axel, four, and daughter Alanis, four months. According to an insider, Perrie has meticulously planned the celebration, which will be a small, personal gathering attended by their closest friends and family. The guest list is expected to include Perrie's Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as some of Alex's former teammates from his time at Celtic.

This wedding marks a new chapter for the pair, following a long engagement that allowed them to focus on their growing family. The news of the upcoming nuptials follows Perrie's recent candid revelations about the profound emotional turmoil she experienced after her highly publicized split from former fiancé Zayn Malik. In a detailed interview on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast, Perrie described the breakup as "hellish," confessing that it led to serious breakdowns and feelings of depression.

She explained that the heartbreak was compounded by relentless media scrutiny and public ridicule, making an already painful experience nearly unbearable. Perrie admitted to breaking down in performances and struggling to cope while simultaneously having to maintain a strong front for Little Mix. Her raw honesty provides a stark contrast to the joy surrounding her impending marriage to Alex, highlighting the profound personal growth and resilience she has demonstrated.

Perrie's journey from that period of intense private pain to her current state of happiness underscores the significance of her relationship with Alex. She has consistently spoken about the fulfilling balance she has achieved between her demanding career as a pop star and her role as a mother. In a separate interview with 1883 Magazine, she expressed excitement about her wedding, mentioning she had tried on her dress and was delighted with it.

The upcoming Portugal ceremony symbolizes a quiet, private celebration of love and family, a world away from the invasive spotlight that once caused her so much distress. It represents a hard-won sense of peace and personal fulfillment, built on a foundation of a decade-long partnership that has produced two children and endured the challenges of fame and public attention





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