Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wed in Intimate Portuguese Ceremony

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrated their marriage with a private church ceremony in Portugal, surrounded by approximately 70 friends and family, following a 30-minute service adorned with white flowers and a five-piece orchestra.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards and Celtic midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , both 32, married in an intimate yet glamorous ceremony at the historic Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi, Faro, Portugal , on Saturday afternoon.

The 16th-century white marble church, nestled at the foot of the Monte Figo mountains in the Algarve region, provided a stunning backdrop for the couple, who have been engaged since 2022 and share two young children. Approximately 70 close friends and family members gathered for the low-key Catholic service, which began shortly after 3pm local time.

Edwards, radiant in a bespoke all-white lace gown with golden earrings, arrived in a vintage white Mercedes convertible, stepping out into the sunshine as some guests arrived in a silver Rolls-Royce. Her mother Debbie and six bridesmaids, including her sister Caitlin, wore coordinated sky-blue silk dresses and carried white umbrellas to shield from the 26-degree Celsius heat.

Alex, handsome in a sharp black tuxedo and bow tie, walked down the aisle accompanied by his father Mark and brother Christian, both in matching black suits. The bride was escorted by her father Alexander. The church interior was adorned with elegant white chrysanthemums, and a five-piece orchestra provided music during the brief 30-minute service. Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, the newlyweds emerged hand-in-hand to cheers and a shower of white petals from well-wishers.

A celebratory plume of multicolored smoke was released into the cloudless sky, marking their union. Guests then moved to the village square, where they enjoyed refreshments including Super Bock beer and Coke Zero as Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" played. The couple, who began dating in 2017, prioritized privacy, with Perrie admitting earlier that curating the guest list kept her awake at night.

While the event was discreet, a small crowd of locals, including one wearing a Celtic jersey, gathered outside the church, much to the amusement of Alex's friends. A wedding organizer was reportedly seen asking some elderly residents to stop taking photos, highlighting the couple's desire for an intimate celebration despite the global interest. The marriage comes just four months after the pair welcomed their second child, daughter Alanis, further cementing their family unit alongside their firstborn.

The choice of Portugal, near Perrie's holiday villa, offered a serene and personal setting away from the intense media spotlight often faced by public figures. The ceremony blended traditional elements with contemporary touches, reflecting both the couple's celebrity status and their wish for a down-to-earth celebration. Attendees included several of Alex's former football teammates, such as Danny Welbeck, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson, and Harrison Reed, underscoring the strong bonds from his professional career.

The overall atmosphere was joyful and relaxed, with the focus squarely on the couple's commitment to each other and their children. This union marks a significant milestone for the pair, who have navigated both high-profile careers and private family life with considerable public interest. The event was meticulously planned yet executed with a sense of ease, allowing the couple to savor the moment with their dearest loved ones.

The picturesque setting, combined with the couple's evident happiness, created a memorable occasion that balanced fame with familial warmth





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Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wedding Portugal Little Mix Celtic FC Footballer Marriage Igreja Matriz De Estoi Algarve

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