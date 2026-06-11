Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson Feud Escalates as Sister Defends Jesy

An in-depth look at the public clash between Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson, including shocking revelations about mental health and the internal collapse of Little Mix.

The long-standing tension between former Little Mix members Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson has reached a new and volatile peak following a series of candid revelations.

In a recent interview released on Wednesday, Perrie Edwards spoke openly about her decision to permanently remove Jesy from her life, labeling her former bandmate as difficult. Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, Perrie expressed a deep sense of frustration, particularly regarding a perceived lack of accountability from Jesy during the final stages of her tenure with the girl group. Perrie admitted that it boils her blood when individuals fail to take responsibility for their actions.

After viewing a documentary about Jesy, Perrie stated that she no longer possesses the emotional capacity to allow such a presence in her personal sphere. The singer highlighted that while she does not view Jesy as a monster and does not blame her for everything, the recurring patterns of behavior and the resulting emotional toll became unsustainable.

Perrie emphasized that there is a limit to how many times one can support another person before their own sanity begins to suffer, suggesting that the bridge between them has been burnt beyond repair and a reunion is highly unlikely. In response to these public accusations, Jesy Nelson's older sister, Jade Nelson, took to Instagram to launch a scathing defense of her sibling.

Jade expressed her total exhaustion with the ongoing cycle of lies and accusations, arguing that Jesy has endured immense suffering for many years. In a lengthy and emotional statement, Jade detailed the torment her sister faced, specifically pointing to the bullying and cruelty Jesy experienced regarding her physical appearance. Jade criticized the common social advice to be the bigger person and keep quiet, asserting that in some cases, silence does no good.

She noted that until someone experiences that level of psychological warfare personally, they cannot truly comprehend its devastating impact. The most harrowing part of the statement revealed that Jesy had attempted to take her own life on two separate occasions—once in 2013 and again in 2020, just days before her departure from the group.

Jade argued that these actions are a clear indicator of the profound darkness Jesy was inhabiting and claimed that this struggle was exacerbated by a significant lack of adequate support from those around her. The debate over accountability remains the central point of contention between the two camps. While Perrie feels that Jesy has avoided taking responsibility for her behavior, Jade Nelson insists that Jesy is fully aware that she was hard to deal with during her struggles.

Jade countered Perrie's narrative by stating that Jesy remained a supportive friend to others even while battling her own anxiety and personal crises, asking if that is not what true friends do for those they love. She questioned the notion that there is a limit to picking someone up, suggesting that the current backlash is simply a reaction to Jesy finally standing up for herself and telling her truth.

Since leaving Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years of global stardom, Jesy has maintained that the pressures of fame and internal group dynamics took a severe toll on her mental health. She previously described her final interactions with the group as cold and alienating, feeling as though she was speaking to strangers.

While Perrie, Jade Thirwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock continued as a trio before eventually splitting to pursue solo projects, the emotional wounds from the initial split remain unhealed. Despite Jesy's previous mentions of a potential reunion, Perrie's recent comments make such an event seem nearly impossible, as the pain caused has created a divide that may never be crossed





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