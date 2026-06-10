Perrie Edwards Breaks Down Recalling Traumatic Miscarriages: I Had to Give Birth to a Child I Couldn't Take Home

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, 32, opens up about her two miscarriages, including losing a baby at 24 weeks, and the emotional impact on her pregnancies with son Axel and daughter Alanis.

Perrie Edwards , best known as a member of the iconic British girl group Little Mix , has opened up about the profound emotional toll of her two miscarriages in a deeply personal interview.

Speaking with host Jamie Laing on the Great Company podcast, the 32-year-old singer fought back tears as she recounted the heartbreaking experiences that shaped her journey to motherhood. Edwards gave birth to her son Axel in 2021 with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a professional footballer, but she later revealed that Axel was a rainbow baby after she suffered an early miscarriage during her first pregnancy.

The couple's joy was short-lived when they faced another devastating loss less than a year after Axel's birth, losing a baby at 24 weeks gestation. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain eventually welcomed their daughter Alanis Valentine in January 2026, but the path to her arrival was fraught with grief and anxiety. In the interview, Edwards described how her emotional responses to the two losses differed significantly, and she candidly shared the guilt and fear that lingered long after.

During her first pregnancy, Edwards admitted to feeling detached, a coping mechanism she believes emerged from a lack of understanding about miscarriage.

'I know that sounds awful,' she said, explaining that the early loss left her fearful of forming a bond with Axel throughout her pregnancy. It was only after reaching the 12-week scan with Axel that she allowed herself to fully embrace the experience.

'That got me feeling a bit more positive, I was like, right, I can do this. I've birthed a human. I've done it once. I can do it again.

' However, when she became pregnant again during Little Mix's final tour in 2022, just months after Axel's birth, tragedy struck once more. The couple lost their baby at 24 weeks, a loss that Edwards described as 'traumatic.

' She recalled naming the baby and feeling fully attached, unlike the first pregnancy. 'Because I just had Axel, I wasn't living in the headspace of, oh, something could happen. I was just like, I've just done this and I'm doing it again. And I love it.

So I wasn't even thinking anything was going to go wrong until it went wrong.

' The second miscarriage was physically and emotionally more difficult, as Edwards tearfully explained the ordeal of 'having to give birth to a child that you can't take home. ' She emphasized that no miscarriage is easy, regardless of timing. The aftermath left her terrified to try again, creating a significant age gap between Axel and Alanis.

'It took me a while to want to go again. And I always knew I wanted more children... I wanted Axel to have siblings but I just didn't have it in me to get pregnant again. I was just terrified, I thought it's probably best to just leave it so that's why there's such a big gap now between like Axel and Alanis.

' Even during her pregnancy with Alanis, Edwards struggled to enjoy the experience fully due to lingering trauma. 'That upsets me because I love being pregnant. I love the feeling of it. I love carrying a baby.

I feel powerful. I feel like untouchable. It's wild how you feel that I'm sad during the pregnancy, I didn't get to enjoy it fully until the very end really.

' The couple announced the safe arrival of their daughter in January, bringing a bittersweet conclusion to a journey marked by profound loss and resilience. Edwards' willingness to share her story has resonated with many, highlighting the often-hidden struggles of pregnancy loss and the importance of support





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