Perrie Edwards Cuts Jesy Nelson Out of Her Life for Good Amid Little Mix Feud

Perrie Edwards has revealed she has cut out her former bandmate Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed the Little Mix feud in a recent interview. The singer has accused Jesy of not taking accountability for her behavior in the final months of her time in the girl group. Perrie also opened up about her 'hellish' split from her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik, admitting there was an 'overlap' between Zayn ending things and being involved with someone else and referenced his first solo music video Pillowtalk, which featured Gigi Hadid.

Perrie Edwards has revealed she has cut out her former bandmate Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed the Little Mix feud in a recent interview.

The singer has accused Jesy of not taking accountability for her behavior in the final months of her time in the girl group. Jesy left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years, citing the pressure had taken a toll on her mental health. Perrie, Jade Thirwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock continued as a trio before eventually splitting to pursue solo projects.

In a recent documentary, Jesy said she had not seen her former bandmates since leaving the band over five years ago but didn't rule out a chance of a reunion. However, Perrie has now said that it is very unlikely for the four to ever reunite as Jesy 'upset and hurt me in a way where there is no going back'.

Perrie Edwards has revealed she has cut out 'difficult' Jesy Nelson from her life for good as she addressed Little Mix feud in a new interview on Wednesday. The singer has accused her former bandmate of not taking accountability for her behavior in the final months of her time in the girl group.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, she explained: 'What annoys me is the most, and again I have to be careful how I say this as I don't want to seem like a b**** but for me what upsets me the most is when situations like this happen and the other person doesn't take any accountability, that boils my blood!

'I am not blaming everything on you, I am not saying that she's this f****** monster and everything was her thought blah, blah, blah but take some accountability for your actions and realise you were difficult, you did have difficult moments. ' She added: 'Granted there were reasons for those moments but you can only pick someone up so many f****** times before you start loosing track of your own sanity.

' Perrie felt she was misrepresented by Jesy's comments, after the star said she felt unsupported through her mental health battles whilst she was in the band. Jesy said she felt very alone and claimed their final phone call was awkward and made her feel like she was talking to a bunch of strangers.

'Don't put the blame on me and make me out to be something I am not, yes I am not perfect and I might not have been there enough or I could have done better I suppose,' Perrie hit back. 'But I thought what I was doing was enough, I thought that I tried everything and so then to sit there in further interviews and discuss it publicly and be like, 'I wasn't supported', you were though, you know what I am saying? you were, so take some accountability.

' When host Jamie asked if there was a possibility they might be in each other's lives again, Perrie ruled it out. 'If I am being completely transparent part of me wanted to until the documentary and then part of me withdraw again. 'This is the thing I am not a horrible person, I haven't got a bad bone in my body but I can cut you off.

I can cut you out of my life like that, if you upset me and hurt me in a way there's not really any going back.

'I don't have the capacity for someone like that in my life anymore and that might make me sound like a b**** but I just don't have that the energy for it and as much as I will always love her I don't think I can hack that energy in my space. ' Perrie also opened up about her 'hellish' split from her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik, admitting there was an 'overlap' between Zayn ending things and being involved with someone else and referenced his first solo music video Pillowtalk, which featured Gigi Hadid.

Perrie explained: 'I think our personal lives being everywhere. Like that was a lot. And it was a lot to deal with because it wasn't normal.

' Delving into the heartbreak the star went on: 'Like when you go through heartbreak, it is hellish. It's the worst thing in the world. You can't eat. You can't sleep.

You're just a mess. You're just a mess. And that's what I went through. I had two miscarriages, which was just traumatic.

And I think that was just the final nail in the coffin for me.

' She also revealed she had 'serious breakdowns' after her split from Zayn. Perrie explained: 'I think I just got to a point where I was like, 'I'm done.

' I'm done with the heartbreak. I'm done with the stress. I'm done with the anxiety.

' She added: 'I'm just done with it all. ' Perrie has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past and has used her platform to raise awareness and reduce stigma around the topic. The singer has been praised for her honesty and vulnerability, and has used her platform to help others who may be struggling with similar issues.

However, her comments about Jesy have sparked a mixed reaction, with some fans defending Perrie's right to speak out and others accusing her of being 'catty' and 'unforgiving'. The Little Mix feud has been ongoing for several years, with the four members of the group going their separate ways after Jesy's departure.

While Perrie has been open about her feelings and has made it clear that she has cut Jesy out of her life, it remains to be seen whether the two will ever reconcile or if the Little Mix feud will continue to simmer in the background





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Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson Little Mix Zayn Malik Pillowtalk Gigi Hadid Heartbreak Mental Health Traumatic Miscarriages

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