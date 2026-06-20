Perrie Edwards Performs at Isle of Wight Festival Six Days After Wedding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards returned to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival just six days after her wedding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, sharing her joy about married life while promoting her new single "Passenger Princess" and balancing her solo career.

Perrie Edwards of Little Mix fame has made a swift return to the stage following her wedding, performing at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday, June 19, just six days after marrying footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain .

The 32-year-old singer appeared in a stylish ensemble featuring tight leather trousers, a graphic t-shirt, and a mesh corset. During her set, she enthusiastically shared with the audience her excitement about calling Alex her husband. This performance marks her first major public appearance since the wedding and underscores her commitment to balancing her burgeoning solo career with her new married life.

Edwards released her debut solo album, titled "Perrie," last September, and her latest single, "Passenger Princess," dropped at the end of last month. With new music to promote, she is now navigating the demands of a high-profile music career alongside her personal milestones. The couple, who had been engaged for nearly four years, tied the knot in a ceremony in Portugal last week.

Their celebration included a pre-wedding party with notable guests such as former Arsenal player Carl Jenkinson and Fulham's Harrison Reed. The wedding ceremony took place in a picturesque church at Quinta Do Lago. Perrie arrived in a sleek white Mercedes convertible, looking radiant in a lace-sleeved gown with an extra-long veil. She has previously expressed that lace was always her vision for her wedding dress.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted an intimate reception at Parrilla Natural restaurant, known for its Uruguayan cuisine and stunning Algarve scenery. For the reception, Perrie changed into a dazzling crystal-embellished gown for the couple's first dance, creating a memorable moment amid the celebration





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Perrie Edwards Little Mix Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wedding Isle Of Wight Festival Solo Album Passenger Princess Portugal Quinta Do Lago Parrilla Natural

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