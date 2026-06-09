Perrie Edwards Reveals 'Serious Breakdowns' and 'Hellish' Heartbreak After Split from Zayn Malik

In a deeply personal interview, Little Mix's Perrie Edwards details the devastating mental health impact of her highly publicized split from Zayn Malik, recounting feelings of public ridicule, depression, and the added pain of an alleged overlap with Gigi Hadid, which was highlighted by the Pillowtalk music video.

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old Little Mix star, has opened up about the profound emotional toll following her split from ex-fiancé Zayn Malik , describing the period as "hellish" and revealing she experienced "serious breakdowns.

" Their relationship, which began in 2011 and culminated in an engagement in August 2013 when both were 20, ended two years later. Now, over a decade later, Perrie provided her most candid account yet during an appearance on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast. She explained that the heartbreak was exacerbated by relentless public scrutiny, feeling ridiculed and embarrassed as the media constantly covered the breakup.

This scrutiny made an already devastating situation unbearable, leading to depression, constant crying, and breaking down even during performances-behavior she noted was completely out of character for her. She emphasized that she had to remain strong for her bandmates in Little Mix while simultaneously craving privacy and being hounded by reporters and paparazzi.

When asked if she believed the breakup affected Zayn as deeply, Perrie alluded to an "overlap" with another person, referencing his first solo music video for Pillowtalk, which starred Gigi Hadid. She described discovering this overlap as "the nail in the coffin," intensifying feelings of abandonment and inadequacy. The Pillowtalk video, with its steamy visuals and subsequent flirty online exchanges between Zayn and Gigi, fueled speculation about their relationship, which began soon after the split.

Perrie recounted a specific moment of despair upon learning more details, breaking down in tears at her Surrey bungalow, with her father and brother also overcome with emotion, unable to alleviate her pain. She stressed that the experience was truly hellish and that telling her to "stop talking about it" minimizes the lasting impact it had on her mental health





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Perrie Edwards Zayn Malik Little Mix Breakup Mental Health Gigi Hadid Pillowtalk Heartbreak Celebrity

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