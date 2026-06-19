Perrie Edwards Reveals Third Bridal Outfit Amidst Portugal Wedding Celebration

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares details of her third wedding look, the recovery of a lost diamond necklace and the festive cocktail‑hour that launched her multi‑day nuptial festivities in Portugal with Alex Oxlade‑Chamberlain.

Perrie Edwards continued to delight fans by revealing the third outfit she wore during her spectacular wedding weekend in Portugal . The 32‑year‑old former Little Mix vocalist exchanged vows with footballer Alex Oxlade‑Chamberlain , also 32, on Saturday in a charming Catholic church in the quiet village of Estoi.

The ceremony began with Perrie in an all‑over lace gown featuring a corset‑style bodice designed by Dana Harel, a piece she discovered at Browns Bride in London. The dress included a sweeping train and a detachable bolero with lace sleeves, which she removed when the summer heat rose.

After the vows, the bride slipped into a second look - a floor‑length, crystal‑encrusted creation from the luxury bridal house Galia Lahav, paired{} with Jimmy Choo heels for the evening reception and the first dance. The third ensemble, shared on her Instagram on Thursday, was a daring cocktail‑hour minidress embellished with pearl studs and gold stitching. She paired the mini with a matching jacket, orange sunglasses, lace‑up heels and a sparkling necklace that had gone missing just before the trip.

The necklace was dramatically recovered when hairstylist Aaron Carlo discovered it tangled in her hair extensions, prompting an emotional reaction from the bride. The Instagram post captured the festive "cocktail hour" that kicked off the multi‑day celebrations. Perrie posed with her sister Caitlin, her mother Debbie, and a large bridal party that included her twin bridesmaids Lucy and Lydia Connell, her dancer friend Claudimar Neto and several close friends she dubbed her "something blues.

" The group clinked glasses of champagne and cocktails under the Portuguese sun while the bride displayed bronzed makeup, pearl‑adorned accessories and a playful attitude. In a short video, the bridal squad was seen gathering for the morning preparations, moving to the cocktail hour, and later joining the couple for the wedding reception.

Alex complemented the festivities in a green shirt and chinos, and the couple invited 140 guests, among them their four‑year‑old son Axel, their newborn daughter Alanis, and football colleagues Mason Mount, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs. Perrie reflected on the emotional intensity of the day, noting that both she and Alex cried openly as she walked down the aisle.

She described the moment she saw her recovered necklace as a "minor miracle" that set the tone for what she called the "best day ever.

" The wedding also marked a reunion for Little Mix members: Leigh‑Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall attended, dancing to En Vogue alongside Perrie, while former bandmate Jesy Nelson was absent due to other commitments. The bride's meticulous planning, despite the recent arrival of her second child in January, proceeded smoothly except for the brief panic over the missing jewellery.

The entire weekend, from the heartfelt ceremony to the glittering reception and the light‑hearted cocktail hour, was presented as a dreamlike celebration of love, family and friendship





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Celebrity Weddings Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade‑Chamberlain Bridal Fashion Portugal

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