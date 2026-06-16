Perrie Edwards Reveals Wedding Drama and Emotional Wedding Day

Perrie Edwards has revealed how she 'cried all day' over wedding drama when she married Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal at the weekend. She wore three dresses and partied all night with Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne at the star-studded nuptials. The couple only welcomed, their second child, a daughter Alanis in January and despite the juggle, Perrie said the whole planning process went smoothly, except for one thing which left her crying all day.

Perrie Edwards has revealed how she 'cried all day' over wedding drama when she married Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal at the weekend. She wore three dresses and partied all night with Little Mix bandmate Leigh-Anne at the star-studded nuptials.

The couple only welcomed, their second child, a daughter Alanis in January and despite the juggle, Perrie said the whole planning process went smoothly, except for one thing which left her crying all day. She lost a diamond necklace on the day before the wedding and was convinced someone had stolen it. On the morning of the wedding, hairstylist Aaron Carlo found the locket caught up on her hair and she sobbed with happiness and relief.

The wedding was held in a picturesque Catholic church in Estoi and Perrie wore three dresses for the occasion. She found her form-skimming Dana Harel design with a pooling train at Browns Bride in London. After the church ceremony, she switched into a crystal embellished floor-length dress by Galia Lahav and Jimmy Choo heels for the first dance.

The couple invited 140 guests including their son Axel, four, baby Alanis and footballers and footballers Mason Mount, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perrie Edwards Wedding Drama Diamond Necklace Hairstylist Aaron Carlo Catholic Church Estoi Brown's Bride Galia Lahav Jimmy Choo Annie's Ibiza Christian Louboutin En Vogue Jesy Nelson Little Mix Leigh-Anne Jade Festival Commitments Footballers And Footballers Mason Mount Danny Welbeck And Kieran Gibbs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perrie Edwards marries footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in small Portugal weddingLittle Mix alum Perrie Edwards has tied the knot with her long-time partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after getting engaged in June 2022. See details.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards glows in lace wedding gown as she marries Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainAfter nearly a decade, the showbiz lovebirds made it official.

Read more »

Perrie Edwards stuns in lace gown on wedding day to Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainPerrie Edwards married professional footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a ceremony in Portugal over the weekend, with the singer looking incredible in a lace wedding gown

Read more »

Perrie Edwards and Celtic's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain get hitched in stunning Algarve weddingThe happy couple exchanged vows over the weekend in a small Catholic church in Quinta do Lago.

Read more »