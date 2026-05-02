Perrie Edwards Shares Heartwarming Glimpses of Motherhood Amid Career and Brand Challenges

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares adorable snaps of her baby daughter Alanis while reflecting on her family life, the closure of her clothing brand Disora, and her solo music career.

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old singer and former Little Mix member, radiated joy in a series of heartwarming Instagram posts on Saturday, where she was seen lovingly cradling her four-month-old daughter, Alanis.

The star, who also shares a four-year-old son, Axel, with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, appears to be embracing her new role as a mother of two with ease. The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating, have been sharing glimpses of their family life, including a recent poolside snapshot of Perrie and Alanis basking in the sunshine.

Alongside the photos, which also featured her beloved Labrador, Perrie captioned the post with a simple yet meaningful 'life lately,' reflecting her contentment in this new chapter. In January, Perrie delighted fans with the announcement of Alanis's birth, sharing a touching Instagram post that was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from followers and fellow celebrities alike. Among those celebrating the news was her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who gushed, 'Perfect little angel.

' The couple had previously revealed their second pregnancy in September with an adorable black-and-white video featuring Axel affectionately kissing Perrie's baby bump. This joyous period in Perrie's life comes amidst the quiet closure of her clothing brand, Disora, which faced mounting financial challenges. The company behind the brand, Indigo Aura, was dissolved after filing its final accounts in December 2024, showing accumulated losses of £265,093.

Despite the setback, Perrie remains optimistic, with a spokesperson confirming that she plans to relaunch the brand in the future while she focuses on her family and solo music career. Since Little Mix announced an indefinite hiatus, Perrie has been dedicating herself to her solo endeavors, culminating in the release of her debut album, *Perrie*, in September 2025. The album achieved notable success, reaching number three on the UK Albums Chart.

While she navigates the demands of motherhood and her career, Perrie's social media updates continue to offer fans a warm and relatable glimpse into her life. With her fiancé by her side and her two children bringing endless joy, Perrie's journey is a testament to balancing personal happiness with professional ambition





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