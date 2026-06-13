Perrie Edwards to Marry Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After 10 Years Together

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards will wed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal, marking a happy ending after her painful past engagement with Zayn Malik.

Perrie Edwards , the 32-year-old Little Mix star, is finally set to marry her long-term partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after a decade together. The couple will exchange vows in a intimate ceremony in Portugal, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

This happy ending comes after years of emotional turmoil for Perrie, who famously had her engagement to Zayn Malik called off via text message in 2015. The relationship with Zayn was fraught with allegations of infidelity and instability, and when he ended things so abruptly, Perrie was left devastated. She later revealed that she suffered from depression and serious breakdowns following the split, describing heartbreak as the worst thing in the world.

The experience left her feeling abandoned and inadequate, as if she had been replaced by someone more beautiful or better. Zayn has denied breaking up over text, attributing the breakup to his youth and immaturity, but Perrie has maintained her account of events, noting that there was an overlap with his new relationship with Gigi Hadid, which only deepened her pain.

But Perrie's story took a turn for the better when she met Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the celebrity dating app Raya. The two hit it off immediately and began a relationship that offered her a healthy and stable love. Unlike her past, which was marked by chaos and insecurity, her connection with Alex provided safety and calm.

She has spoken about how she learned that the idea of love she had with Zayn was not normal, and it was only after stepping away and experiencing something different that she realized it. With Alex, she found a partner who supports her unconditionally and always has her back. The couple got engaged five years into their relationship, and they have since welcomed two children: son Axel, born in 2021, and daughter Alanis, born in January 2024.

Parenthood and their respective careers took priority, but now the time feels right for them to officially tie the knot. The wedding has been in planning for some time, with Perrie carefully arranging every detail. She revealed in a recent interview that she tried on her wedding dress and is thrilled with it.

The ceremony will take place in the Algarve region of Portugal, with a guest list that includes her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, as well as some of Alex's former teammates from Celtic. The insider described the celebration as intimate and exactly what the couple has always wanted. Perrie's journey from heartbreak to happiness has been a long one, but she now feels ready to embrace her future with Alex.

She holds no grudges against Zayn, understanding that the pain of the past has shaped her into the person she is today. Now, as she prepares to walk down the aisle, she is filled with joy and anticipation for the next chapter of her life with the man who showed her what true love really means. This wedding marks a significant milestone for Perrie, who has openly spoken about the importance of mental health and self-worth after her breakup.

She has used her platform to advocate for healing and resilience, inspiring fans who have faced similar challenges. The couple's decision to wait a decade before marrying reflects their commitment to building a strong foundation for their family. As they gather with loved ones in Portugal, the ceremony promises to be a celebration of love, growth, and new beginnings.

For Perrie, this is not just a wedding; it is the culmination of a personal journey from despair to fulfillment, and a testament to the power of finding the right partner who brings peace and happiness into one's life





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wedding Little Mix Zayn Malik

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jesy Nelson Ignores Perrie Edwards' Public Accusations Amid Ongoing Little Mix FeudFormer Little Mix stars Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards face escalating tensions as Perrie speaks out about a lack of accountability and the impossibility of a reunion.

Read more »

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announcement up next as Celtic decide on Martin O'Neill's futureAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain is facing an uncertain future at Celtic Park, but a decision on his contract situation could soon be announced. The 32-year-old midfield

Read more »

Jesy Nelson Debuts Life Changing Documentary Amid Intense Feud With Perrie EdwardsFormer Little Mix star Jesy Nelson showcases her new Prime Video documentary at Sheffield DocFest while Perrie Edwards reveals the deep rift and lack of accountability that prevents a reunion.

Read more »

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson left out of Perrie Edwards' wedding as 'ganging up' tensions risePerrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to get married this weekend in Portugal, but former bandmate Jesy Nelson will be noticeably absent from the celebrations. Tensions between the two groups have been rising after the release of Jesy's Amazon documentary, which chronicled her struggles in the band and sparked a bitter feud with her former bandmates. The documentary, which was released in February, seems to have reopened old wounds and dredged up feelings of animosity surrounding her departure from the group in 2020.

Read more »