Perrie Edwards to Marry Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain This Year Amid Focus on Family and Solo Music

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards shares wedding plans with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after four years of engagement, while also discussing motherhood, her recently shut down fashion brand Disora, and the success of her solo album.

Perrie Edwards has announced her upcoming marriage to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , revealing plans to wed this year after a four-year engagement. The couple, who began dating in 2018, got engaged in 2022 and now share two children: four-year-old son Axel and infant daughter Alanis, born in January.

In a recent conversation with 1883 Magazine, Edwards expressed excitement about the wedding, noting she has already found her dream dress. She also reflected on managing a demanding career alongside motherhood, describing a fulfilling balance between her pop star ambitions and family life. Beyond personal milestones, Edwards quietly closed her fashion label Disora late last year as she pivots toward solo music and family.

The brand, operated through Indigo Aura Limited, faced financial challenges with accumulated losses exceeding £265,000 and a pending dissolution. A representative confirmed Edwards is focusing on her family and solo debut album 'Perrie', which charted at number three in the UK, but hopes to revive Disora in the future





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Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wedding Little Mix Disora Solo Album Motherhood Fashion Brand

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