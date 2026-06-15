Perrie Edwards Weds Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Little Mix Tensions Surface

Perrie Edwards celebrates her wedding in Portugal while Jade Thirlwall misses the event for a solo performance, and Perrie discusses the unlikely prospect of a full Little Mix reunion due to conflicts with Jesy Nelson.

Perrie Edwards has officially embarked on a new chapter of her life after tying the knot with her longtime partner, former England international footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The romantic ceremony took place in the stunning surroundings of Portugal, specifically at the picturesque Igreja Matriz de Estoi church located in the charming village of Estoi. This location held particular significance as it is situated near a holiday villa owned by the singer. The couple, both aged 32, have shared a deep bond for a decade, having dated for ten years before becoming engaged four years ago when Alex proposed during a sentimental stroll along the beach.

Sources close to the bride suggest that Perrie had been meticulously planning the wedding for a considerable amount of time and was brimming with excitement for the big day to finally arrive. The event was a celebration of a long-term commitment that has weathered the pressures of fame and public scrutiny. Despite the joy of the occasion, the event was marked by the absence of some of Perrie's closest friends and former bandmates from Little Mix.

Jade Thirlwall, 33, was unable to attend the nuptials in Faro because she was committed to a professional engagement 335 miles away. Jade took to the stage at the Primavera Sound festival in Porto, where she performed a solo set, showcasing her individual artistry to a crowd of enthusiastic fans.

While the official Instagram account shared vibrant images of Jade belting out her tracks on stage, her absence from the wedding, along with that of fellow member Leigh-Anne Pinnock, left some fans questioning the current state of the group's internal dynamics. Although no official explanation was provided for Leigh-Anne's absence, the split of the group to pursue solo projects has clearly led the women to navigate their professional schedules independently, even during major life milestones.

Adding to the complexity of the group's current relationship is the ongoing and public feud between Perrie and former member Jesy Nelson. In a recent candid conversation on the Great Company podcast with Jamie Laing, Perrie opened up about the deep-seated hurt caused by Jesy's actions during the final months of her tenure with the group.

Perrie expressed significant frustration over Jesy's perceived lack of accountability, stating that it boils her blood when someone refuses to acknowledge the difficulty they caused others. While Jesy had previously claimed in a documentary that she felt unsupported during her mental health struggles, Perrie vehemently disagreed, asserting that she and the other girls had tried everything to support her.

Perrie admitted that while she is not perfect, the emotional toll of picking someone up repeatedly until one loses their own sanity is an exhausting experience. This divide has created a stark contrast in the possibility of a reunion.

While Perrie has told Attitude magazine that she is 100 per cent ready and raring for a reunion with Jade and Leigh-Anne, noting that they still banter in group chats about when it might happen, she believes a full reunion with Jesy is highly unlikely. Perrie emphasized that some wounds are too deep to heal, suggesting that the bridge has been burned in a way that makes a four-person comeback nearly impossible





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