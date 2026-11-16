Perrim Family Charged as Accessories in Madgwick Murder Case

Adam Perrim's parents and brother face charges as accessories after the fact in the death of Danielle Madgwick. Details on the arrests, court dates, and family background.

Three members of the Perrim family in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, have been charged with being accessories after the fact following the death of Danielle Madgwick. The arrests of Julie Anne Collins, George Perrim, and Bailey Perrim occurred on Saturday, November 7, bringing new legal complications to the investigation surrounding the death of 23-year-old Madgwick.

Accessories Charged Following Murder Investigation

The core development in this case involves the addition of three suspects who allegedly assisted the primary accused, Adam Mark Perrim, after he killed his fiancée. Julie Anne Collins, aged 53, and George Perrim, aged 56, along with Bailey Perrim, aged 18, were apprehended by police earlier this month. They are now formally charged in connection with the domestic violence murder of Danielle Madgwick, who was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Ziegler Avenue in Kooringal on September 19.

Also read Bobby Joe McCullah Jr Charged With Murder in Harris County U-Haul Fatal Crash

Adult Son Arrested Months Prior to Charges

Adam Mark Perrim, 31, was initially arrested on September 19, just hours after the incident at the Kooringal residence where he allegedly killed Madgwick. While Perrim faces murder charges, the recent arrests of his family members represent a significant escalation in the police inquiry. Detective Inspector Brent Falkiner of Riverina Police explained that authorities required additional time to analyze complex evidence before laying these new charges against the family unit.

Family Profiles and Social Media Discoveries

Investigative findings have also revealed that Julie Anne Collins and George Perrim maintained public profiles on a dating website dedicated to casual encounters prior to their detention. Collins, who described herself online as a swinger from Wagga Wagga, had posted content detailing fantasies involving her husband observing sexual acts with other men. The profiles indicated the couple's interest in discreet meetings and partners aged 50 or older, though police confirmed these personal interests held no bearing on the criminal allegations.

Advertisement

Arrest Footage and Court Proceedings

Visual evidence from the arrests shows Collins struggling to enter a police wagon while handcuffed, alongside her husband George Perrim, who was wearing an Eminem t-shirt. Their son Bailey Perrim was detained barefoot and pantless on the front lawn during the early morning tactical raid at the family home. The trio was denied bail and is scheduled to appear before Wagga Wagga Local Court on December 23, facing a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment if convicted.

Police Statements and Victim Support

During a recent media conference, police declined to comment on the specific nature of the family members' alleged involvement but confirmed that Madgwick's brother had been arrested on the day of the death and subsequently released without charge. Detective Inspector Falkiner noted that the victim's family had been informed of the new arrests and expressed hope that bringing all responsible parties to court would provide some solace to those grieving the loss of Danielle Madgwick.