Persimmon Homes Donates £2,000 to River Kids Charity Supporting West Lothian Families

River Kids receives £2,000 from Persimmon Homes East Scotland to help provide essentials like clothing, beds, and household goods to families in poverty across West Lothian, as demand rises due to the cost-of-living crisis.

A Broxburn-based charity that provides essential items to children and families facing poverty and housing instability has received a significant boost from a local housebuilder.

River Kids, which runs the Essential Foundations for Childhood project, has been awarded £2,000 from Persimmon Homes East Scotland through its Community Champions programme. The donation will help the charity continue supplying basics such as clothing, beds, and household goods to families across West Lothian who are struggling with the cost of living.

The cheque was presented at the charity's Broxburn base by Persimmon Homes East Scotland representatives, alongside Central Scotland and Lothians MSP Meghan Gallacher and local SNP councillor Janet Campbell. The group toured the facility and learned about the charity's vital work, which has seen demand soar in recent years. River Kids works directly with professionals including health centres, schools, and social workers to identify and support families in need.

In 2025, the charity received 649 referrals - a 12% increase on the previous year - reflecting the growing hardship many households face due to rising costs and economic pressures. The charity's team noted that many beneficiaries deal with persistent material deprivation, domestic abuse, displacement, and other crises. The Essential Foundations for Childhood project aims to ensure that every child has access to essentials that many take for granted, such as a warm bed, proper clothing, and basic hygiene products.

Without these, children can face stigma, health issues, and difficulties at school. River Kids also runs a Christmas Toy Appeal, which provides gifts for children who might otherwise go without. MSP Meghan Gallacher praised the collaboration, stating that it is an excellent example of businesses giving back to communities. She highlighted the importance of the charity's work in directly helping families experiencing poverty or difficulties due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Councillor Janet Campbell echoed this, thanking the charity for its fantastic and unfortunately much-needed work across West Lothian. The donation from Persimmon Homes East Scotland is part of its Community Champions programme, which supports local organisations in the areas where the company builds new homes. Laura Still, Sales Director of Persimmon Homes East Scotland, expressed pride in supporting River Kids and helping the charity reach those most in need.

The charity's staff expressed gratitude for the ongoing support, emphasizing that every donation makes a tangible difference to families in crisis. The rising demand underscores the urgent need for such services, and River Kids continues to rely on donations and partnerships to meet the growing challenges. The charity encourages other businesses and individuals to get involved, whether through financial contributions or volunteering.

With the Christmas season approaching, the team is already preparing for the Toy Appeal, which aims to bring joy to hundreds of children. The visit from the MSP and councillor also highlighted the importance of cross-sector collaboration in addressing poverty. By working together, local authorities, businesses, and charities can create a stronger safety net for vulnerable families. River Kids remains committed to its mission of providing dignity and hope to those in need, one essential item at a time.

The charity's work is a reminder that small acts of kindness can have a profound impact, especially during times of economic uncertainty. As the cost of living continues to strain households, the support from Persimmon Homes and local leaders is a lifeline for many families. The charity hopes to expand its reach and continue its vital work in the months and years to come.

The donation will help ensure that no child in West Lothian goes without the basics they need to thrive. The community's response has been heartening, with many local residents and businesses offering their support. River Kids operates with a small team but a big heart, and every contribution helps keep the charity running smoothly. The Christmas Toy Appeal is already underway, and the charity is calling for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

In addition to material goods, the charity provides emotional support and signposting to other services. The team works tirelessly to ensure that families feel cared for and not judged. The impact of their work is visible in the smiles of children who receive a new bed or a warm coat. The partnership with Persimmon Homes is just one example of how corporate social responsibility can make a real difference in local communities.

The housebuilder's Community Champions programme has supported numerous charities across Scotland, and this latest donation continues that tradition. For River Kids, the funding means the ability to purchase items in bulk at lower costs, stretching every pound further. The charity also relies on volunteers to sort and distribute donations. Anyone interested in helping can visit their website or contact the Broxburn base.

The future of River Kids looks bright, but the need remains great. With continued support, they can continue to be a beacon of hope for families in crisis





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