Person Who Approached White House Security Checkpoint Dies After 'Opening Fire'

A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and 'opened fire at officers' has died after being shot by officers. The Secret Service confirmed the incident and stated that none of its officers were injured. Journalists based at the White House on Saturday heard multiple gunshots and were instructed to take shelter inside the press briefing room. President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time.

A person who approached a White House security checkpoint and 'opened fire at officers' has died. The Secret Service confirmed the incident late on Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the individual, who was shot by officers, approached a checkpoint shortly after 6pm local time, 'removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.

' Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was taken to hospital, where he later died. The President and journalists based at the White House on Saturday heard multiple gunshots and were instructed to take shelter inside the press briefing room. The FBI and U.S. Secret Service were responding to the incident. No officers were injured





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White House Security Checkpoint Dead Shot By Officers Died Incident Officers Returned Fire Hospital President Donald Trump Journalists Shotgun Attack Previous November Incident

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