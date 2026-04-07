Personal Trainer Fights £600 Fly-Tipping Fine, Claims Council's Decision Lacks Common Sense

A London personal trainer is contesting a £600 fly-tipping fine after an envelope with his address was found near overflowing communal bins in a known fly-tipping hotspot. He argues he responsibly disposed of his waste and is being unfairly penalized for the actions of others who frequently rummage through the bins.

A personal trainer from Ealing , west London, is battling a £600 fly-tipping fine issued by the local council, claiming he is the victim of circumstance and a lack of common sense. Robb McGeary, 43, a father of three, insists he properly disposed of an envelope in the communal bins outside his apartment complex, only to be later penalized when the envelope was found by council workers amidst a chaotic scene of discarded waste.

McGeary maintains that the area is notorious for fly-tipping, with homeless individuals and drug users frequently rummaging through the bins, leading to overflowing waste and litter. He believes the council has unfairly targeted him, ignoring the reality of the situation and the evidence he has provided to dispute the fine.\The incident occurred when council workers, responding to complaints about the overflowing bins and general mess, discovered McGeary's envelope, which had been tossed into the bins. McGeary emphasizes that the communal bins are easily accessible and often overflowing due to the behavior of others, and that the waste had accumulated for weeks before the council took action. He has documented the scene with photographs to support his claim that he is not responsible for the discarded envelope. McGeary argues that the council's decision to fine him demonstrates a lack of understanding of the situation and a failure to consider the context of the fly-tipping hotspot. He is steadfast in his refusal to pay the fine and prepared to fight the charges in court, armed with his photographic evidence and a belief in his innocence. McGeary feels he is being wrongly punished for the actions of others, and that the council has jumped to conclusions without proper investigation.\McGeary's account paints a picture of a frustrating situation where he believes he has been unfairly targeted by the council. He details the ongoing problems with fly-tipping in the area, including old mattresses, furniture, and drug paraphernalia that accumulate near the bins. The father has been a personal trainer for 17 years and is frustrated by the council's stance of assuming guilt without fully investigating. He emphasizes that he put his rubbish in the correct place, the communal bins, which he is supposed to do. He highlights the lack of CCTV footage or eyewitnesses to support the claim, arguing that the council is relying solely on the presence of his envelope among the debris as evidence. McGeary points to the fact that his address being found in a torn bag and assumes that he is guilty of fly-tipping. He feels he is being treated as someone who did crimes on the streets. He hopes to make his case in court to prove his innocence and to expose the council's alleged lack of common sense and fairness. He is willing to stand firm in his position, believing he has enough evidence to refute the charges levied against him. He believes the council needs to investigate fairly, which he feels they have not done





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Fly-Tipping Fine Council Ealing Personal Trainer Waste

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