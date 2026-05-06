Personal Trainer Finds Success with Natural Weight-Loss Supplement Glucomannan

Kate Donohoe, a personal trainer, shares her experience with glucomannan, a natural supplement that helped her manage weight fluctuations and reduce cravings. The supplement, derived from the konjac root, is recognized for its appetite-suppressing and weight-loss benefits.

Kate Donohoe, a 44-year-old personal trainer from the New Forest, has long been mindful of her diet and alcohol intake. Having previously lost 10 stone through dietary changes and exercise, she still struggled with seasonal weight fluctuations, particularly after the festive period.

The abundance of sugary treats and alcohol during Christmas would often lead to weight gain, as her body became accustomed to the excess. At one point, she considered using weight-loss injections like Mounjaro and Wegovy, but a conversation with a friend about the appetite-suppressing effects of glucomannan changed her mind. Intrigued by the natural supplement, Kate decided to try it.

She purchased a £13.50 tub from Amazon, which lasted a month, with each pill costing around 45p. Glucomannan, derived from the konjac root, is a high-fiber, low-calorie supplement that has gained recognition from European health regulators for its weight-loss benefits. It is also believed to lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Skeptical but hopeful, Kate began taking three to four pills daily before lunch and dinner.

Within two days, she noticed a significant reduction in cravings and an improved ability to maintain a balanced diet. She also found herself drinking less alcohol. Over the course of a month, she lost around 3cm from her waist, returning to her pre-Christmas weight. Glucomannan has become an essential part of her routine, helping her stay on track with her meal plan.

The need for effective weight-loss solutions in the UK is evident, with nearly two-thirds of adults being overweight or obese, increasing their risk of chronic diseases. While medications like Mounjaro and Wegovy have shown remarkable results, they are not universally effective, and many users regain weight after stopping. This has led to a growing interest in natural supplements like glucomannan.

According to John Lukey, a registered nutritionist from King’s College London, glucomannan works by forming a gel in the stomach when combined with water, expanding to up to 50 times its size. This creates a feeling of fullness, reducing food intake and aiding weight management. A 2005 Norwegian study supported these claims, showing that participants who took glucomannan alongside a reduced-calorie diet lost more weight than those who took a placebo





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