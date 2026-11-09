Perth Business Director Jack Symon Dunn Sentenced for High-Speed Crash

Jack Symon Dunn pleaded guilty to aggravated dangerous driving and perverting justice after a high-speed crash injured five people in Wanneroo using unauthorized emergency lights.

Jack Symon Dunn, the managing director of Rescue Recovery 1, pleaded guilty to serious traffic offenses after causing a severe head-on collision in Wanneroo. The Perth businessman appeared via video link from Hakea Prison at Joondalup Magistrates Court on Monday. He admitted to aggravated dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and four counts causing bodily harm. Additionally, he admitted to attempting to pervert the course of justice by concealing evidence after the incident.

Dunn's Unauthorized Emergency Vehicle Maneuvers

Dunn's plea follows a high-speed incident where he used unauthorized lights and sirens while driving faster than 100km/h. Court proceedings revealed that Dunn ignored a 70km/h speed limit zone to overtake multiple vehicles aggressively. Dashcam footage showed him repeatedly crossing double white lines while sounding his horn to clear a path. Other motorists moved aside, likely believing he was operating a legitimate emergency vehicle due to the unapproved equipment.

Also read Viral podcast hosts Jack and Ash are bringing 'The Tea Tour' to Leeds in 2027

Severe Injuries Resulting from the Head-On Collision

The aggressive driving culminated in a horrific head-on crash with a Mercedes-Benz on the wrong side of the road. Five occupants inside the Mercedes, including a child, sustained injuries during the impact. The driver suffered fractured ribs and was later diagnosed with several air pockets in their lungs. These severe injuries formed the legal basis for the grievous bodily harm charge against Dunn. Police stated that the unauthorized sirens misled other drivers into giving way to his vehicle.

Rescue Recovery 1 Director's Legal Confrontation

At the time of the crash, Jack Symon Dunn served as the managing director of Rescue Recovery 1. This organization is a private provider of event medical, ambulance, and first aid training services in Perth. The incident was triggered when a Rescue Recovery 1 crew at an event in Jarrahdale called Dunn for relief. They needed to transport a patient to the hospital, prompting Dunn to drive to the scene urgently. Colleagues from the company were present in court to support Dunn during the proceedings.

Advertisement

Evidence Concealment and Court Procedural Steps

Jack Symon Dunn also pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice. This charge stems from his actions to remove the SD card from his dashcam immediately after the accident. He hid the memory card from officers to prevent them from accessing the video evidence. Police successfully recovered the SD card, and the footage was previously released by a Perth court. A pre-sentence report has been ordered to assess his background and circumstances.

Scheduled Sentencing Date and Current Custody Status

Jack Symon Dunn remains in custody awaiting his final sentencing hearing. He is scheduled to reappear in Joondalup Magistrates Court on January 29. The court will determine the final penalty based on the pre-sentence report and the severity of the charges. Dunn faces significant legal consequences for the offenses related to the Wanneroo crash. The case highlights the dangers of impersonating emergency services personnel on public roads.