Perth Woman Charged in Stalking Case Involving Senator Jordon Steele-John

A Perth resident faces court for alleged stalking and extortion targeting WA Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John as the senator remains on leave during internal investigations.

Western Australia Police have charged a woman from Perth with aggravated stalking and attempted extortion relating to WA Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John. The unnamed suspect is scheduled to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to address these serious criminal allegations.

Specific Criminal Charges and Court Appearances

The woman has been formally charged with aggravated stalking with intent to intimidate and demanding property by written threats. These charges indicate a pattern of behavior intended to coerce the senator through fear or coercion, rather than isolated incidents of minor harassment.

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Legal proceedings will commence as the suspect faces judicial scrutiny for these specific actions. The court appearance serves as the initial procedural step in a legal process that could result in further charges or bail conditions depending on judicial assessment of the case severity.

Senator's Denial and Police Investigation History

Jordon Steele-John has strongly denied any wrongdoing and maintains he is the victim of abuse rather than its perpetrator. The senator stated that he reported the matter to WA Police and voluntarily participated in a detailed interview with investigators during the initial stages of the inquiry.

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According to the senator, that specific police investigation was later closed without charges being laid against the individuals involved at that time. He emphasized his cooperation with law enforcement to clear his name and establish the factual record regarding the nature of the interactions.

Internal Party Leave and Independent Reviews

Despite the criminal charges against another party, Steele-John remains on leave from the Greens party room while separate allegations raised about his conduct are investigated. This leave is a direct response to a letter sent to Greens leader David Shoebridge that triggered an internal review process within the federal parliamentary party.

Steele-John said he asked the WA Greens to investigate the concerns raised about his conduct fairly and thoroughly after learning about the letter. He insisted he would cooperate with any formal investigation, stating that the letter referred to alleged incidents but provided little detail to substantiate the claims.

Allegations of Political Motivation and Harassment

The senator alleges that a former partner engaged in a campaign of harassment after their relationship ended, constituting family violence. He further alleged that internal Greens factional disputes had contributed to the allegations being brought into the public domain ahead of future preselection battles.

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These claims suggest that the current legal and political turmoil may be driven by personal vendettas combined with strategic political maneuvering within the party structure. Steele-John contends that the timing and nature of the allegations are designed to weaken his standing among voters and party members.

Leadership Stance and Future Procedural Steps

David Shoebridge has said the allegations should be examined through a fair, timely, and independent process. He maintained that a period of leave was appropriate while inquiries are underway to ensure the integrity of the party's internal mechanisms and public confidence.

The WA Greens and the independent Parliamentary Standards Commission are now conducting parallel investigations into the matter. These bodies will determine the validity of the conduct allegations separate from the criminal stalking case, with outcomes potentially affecting the senator's parliamentary career and preselection status.