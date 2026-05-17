Pet Queries Answered: Tips for Dogs, Tortoises, and More

Sean, the head vet at tails.com, shares advice on helping pets, including tips for dogs, tortoises, and more. Topics include building tolerance for dogs, bathing tortoises, and understanding pet behavior.

HE is on a mission to help our pets . . . and is here to answer YOUR questions. Sean, who is the head vet at tailored pet food firm tails.com, has helped with owners’ queries for ten years.

He says: ‘If your pet is acting funny or is under the weather, or you want to know about nutrition or exercise, just ask. I can help keep Q) EVERY time we go out, our 18-month-old cockapoo Sanders, barks from the moment we leave until we come home. From a hungry street cat to a barking lurcher - your pet queries answered Start by building tolerance gradually with very short absences, increasing slowly, always staying below his stress threshold.

If he gets anxious and barks, reduce the time away next time. You can start with stepping outside the front door, counting to ten and walking back in, not making a big deal of him or giving him attention upon your return until he is calm. My Mediterranean tortoise Boris has had his post-hibernation bath, but he likes having a soak. Should I give him a regular warm dip?

A lukewarm soak in a shallow tray once or twice a week helps with hydration, digestion and general health, especially after hibernation when he may be a littleIf he enjoys it, that’s a bonus. Just ensure the water is shallow and warm, not hot, and always supervised. Daily bathing is definitely not necessary.

Weekly is probably a little more appropriate but many do fine without, as long as they have a healthy diet and access to a small bowl of water for drinking. Chemicals or shampoos are never needed in bathwater and never use wax, oil or any other products to help shine a tortoise’s shell.

The shell is a living, porous structure and this outdated advice can clog the pores and hinder the absorption of sunlight or UV lighting, which is crucial for health. I’ve tried everything from grooming gloves to bribery — she runs the moment she sees a brush or even talcum powder to get them out. Rather than battling with brushes, try a wide-toothed comb or a mat splitter, used gently, little and often. Sprays designed to loosen tangles can help.

If she’s very resistant, a vet or groomer can clip them out safely. Q) WHILE he is sleeping, my dog Milo kicks his legs and whimpers. Sometimes he seems to be running. Is this normal?

Milo’s leg movements and whimpering are likely him ‘acting out’ dreams, perhaps chasing a squirrel or just playing and doing zoomies. It’s best not to wake him suddenly, as he may be disorientated. It might look dramatic but it’s a healthy sign of a relaxed, well-rested dog. He is not in any pain and whenever he wants to run, owner Caroline Read says he just lifts the leg that was injured like a ‘speedy little cat tripod’





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