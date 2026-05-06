Peta and Leicestershire Council Clash Over New Road Name

A dispute has erupted in Melton Mowbray as animal rights activists challenge the proposed name Pork Pie Way for a new multi-million pound road.

The historic market town of Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire has found itself at the center of a spirited and somewhat unusual debate regarding the nomenclature of its latest infrastructure project.

For centuries, this region has been globally recognized as the definitive home of the traditional pork pie, a culinary staple that evolved from the local cheesemaking industry back in the 1700s. As part of a significant urban development plan, a new bypass is being constructed to alleviate traffic congestion within the town center. Among the finalists for the street name is Pork Pie Way, a choice that celebrates the town's gastronomic legacy.

However, this proposal has triggered a strong backlash from the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as Peta. The charity has formally requested that the Leicestershire County Council remove the name from its list, characterizing the term as pig-demeaning and insensitive to the lives of animals. In an attempt to steer the town toward a more compassionate future, Peta suggested that the road be named Vegan Pie Way instead.

This proposal was not merely a random suggestion but was rooted in the local history of the wider region. Peta pointed out that the term vegan was actually coined in the city of Leicester in 1944 by Donald Watson, making the area a fitting birthplace for such a name. The animal rights group even went as far as offering to help subsidize the costs of updating the road signs if the council agreed to adopt the animal-friendly alternative.

According to Dawn Carr, the vice president of corporate projects at Peta, adopting a vegan-themed name would acknowledge the shifting societal trends toward plant-based diets, which many people are embracing for the sake of animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personal health. The response from the local government was swift and dismissive. Dan Harrison, the leader of the Reform UK-run council, described the suggestion as ridiculous and farcical.

He emphasized that the project, which is the largest ever undertaken by the Leicestershire County Council, is designed to transform the historic town by enabling the construction of new homes and boosting local employment and business opportunities. Harrison asserted that the community had already expressed their preferences through a public poll, and the idea of renaming the road to honor veganism was dismissed as nothing more than pie in the sky thinking.

He made it clear that the council has no intention of entertaining the request from the animal rights group. The technical details of the road project itself are quite substantial. Currently referred to as the North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road, the route spans approximately 4.4 miles and is designed to divert traffic around the town to reduce gridlock. While the project is a major achievement for the region, it has come with a significant price tag.

The final cost is estimated to be around 134 million pounds, which is nearly double the initial projected budget of 63.5 million pounds. Beyond the asphalt, the project incorporates modern urban planning elements, including expanded routes for cycling and walking to encourage greener modes of transport.

Other names on the shortlist included River Eye Road, named after the local waterway, and Lazars Way, which pays homage to the medieval Knights of St Lazarus who once had a significant presence in the nearby Burton Lazars area. The controversy highlights a deeper tension between tradition and evolving ethics. The Melton Mowbray pork pie is not just a snack but a protected piece of cultural heritage.

In 2008, it was granted EU protected status, ensuring that only pies produced within a specific 10.8 square mile zone using the traditional recipe—which requires uncured pork and a hand-formed crust—can legally use the Melton Mowbray name. These pies are distinct because the meat is chopped rather than minced, and since they are baked free-standing, they possess a characteristic bowed shape. This deep connection to local industry is why the council feels so strongly about the Pork Pie Way name.

This is not the first time Peta has attempted to influence the naming conventions of the area. Four years ago, the group lobbied Leicester city officials to rename Pork Pie Island, a well-known roundabout. The junction earned its nickname from residents who noted that a nearby 1930s library looked like a pork pie when viewed from above. Peta had suggested it be renamed the Vegan Pie Roundabout to promote healthier eating habits, but that effort was also unsuccessful.

As the public votes are tallied, the town awaits the official unveiling of the road's name at a ceremony later this month, though it seems unlikely that the animal rights activists will get their way





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