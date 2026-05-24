PETA calls for improved wildlife deterrents at Canadian Grand Prix

PETA, the animal rights organisation, has called on Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix to improve wildlife deterrents after Alex Albon struck a groundhog during the sole practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

PETA , the animal rights organisation, has called on Formula 1 's Canadian Grand Prix to improve wildlife deterrents after Alex Albon struck a groundhog. The driver heavily crashed out of Friday's sole practice session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at Turn 7 after he unfortunately hit a marmot.

Montreal is renowned for its groundhog population that live on and around the Île Notre-Dame, which houses the F1 circuit. That is despite Canadian Grand Prix organisers' best efforts to deter the groundhogs from entering the track. Alex Albon's decision to swerve to try to miss hitting a marmot on the track makes him a winner, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Showing both courage and compassion, he made the split-second choice to value the life of a vulnerable animal, and that wins him a place on the PETA podium. Other species don't understand racetracks or fast-moving cars - they're simply trying to go about their lives. Back in the garage, he's more worried about his mum that suspects he's going to have to pay to adopt a family of marmots, because that is a consequence of that.

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PETA Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Alex Albon Wildlife Deterrents

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